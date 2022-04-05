Breaking News
Preferred Bank Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent commercial banks in California, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of market on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.  On the following day, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific). The call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank’s Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank’s financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank’s website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 4, 2022; the passcode is 2138387.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank (the “Bank”) is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers.  The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

AT THE COMPANY:   AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. Czajka   Jeffrey Haas
Executive Vice President   General Information
Chief Financial Officer   (310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188   PFBC@finprofiles.com

