Preferred Bank Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This is down slightly from last quarter’s net income of $20.0 million or $1.32 per diluted share but compares quite favorably to net income of $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter is due to net interest income which decreased mainly due to the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) rate cuts in September and late October of 2019, which impacted the Bank’s loan yields.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Preferred Bank posted net income of $78.4 million or $5.16 per diluted share. This compares strongly to the $71.0 million or the $4.64 per diluted share recorded for 2018 and represents an increase in earnings per share of 11.3%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s total assets stood at $4.6 billion.

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2019: Linked-quarter Deposit Growth 2.96% Linked-quarter Loan Growth 1.46% Return on Assets 1.74% Return on Beginning Equity 16.95% Efficiency Ratio 32.56% Highlights from Year: Annual Deposit Growth 9.44% Annual Loan Growth 11.75% Return on Assets 1.82% Return on Beginning Equity 18.81% Efficiency Ratio 33.26%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share. Net income for all of 2019 was $78.4 million or $5.16 per diluted share. Our quarterly and annual earnings exceeded our internal goals when considering the three rate cuts imposed by the FOMC during the third and fourth quarters.

Fourth quarter loan growth of $53 million, or 1.45% on a linked quarter basis likely reflects sluggish loan activities during the holiday season. For the year 2019, our total loan growth was $392 million or 11.75% increase from the end of 2018.

Fourth quarter deposit growth was $114 million or 3.0%. For the year, total deposit growth was $344 million or 9.4% over year end 2018 totals.

Negatively affected by the FOMC rate cuts in late September and October, our net interest margin for the quarter declined to 3.67%. For the year, the margin came in at 3.92%, a 16 basis point reduction from the 4.08% posted in 2018. Assuming no more rate cuts, we expect the margin to stabilize and gradually expand in early 2020.

Our cost control remains effective, the Bank’s efficiency ratio came in at 32.6% for the fourth quarter and 33.3% for the year, which is among the top in the industry.”

Income Statement Summary

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $40.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This is down from the $41.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and down from the $41.4 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is due to the three rate cuts imposed by the FOMC in early August, September and late October of 2019. As Preferred Bank’s balance sheet is asset-sensitive, this had the impact of lowering loan yields faster than deposit costs could be lowered. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.67%, down from the 3.84% recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and down from the 4.13% posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the margin was due to the decline in loan yields mentioned above as well as higher deposit costs than in 2018, although total deposit costs declined in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2019 and that trend continues.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $1,883,000 compared with $4,405,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,737,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The decline from last year is primarily due to last year’s gain on sale of OREO of $2.04 million and a legal recovery of $610,000 recorded in that period. The increase from the prior quarter is mainly due to other income which was up by $224,000 over the prior quarter due to various credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, flat when compared to the same period last year and down slightly from the $13.9 million posted in the third quarter of 2019. In comparing this quarter to last year, salary expense was up by $1.1 million but that was offset by a decline in professional services of $651,000, a decline in OREO expenses of $178,000 and a decline in other expense of $289,000. Salary expense increased due to a higher bonus accrual as well as a higher head count over last year. The decrease in professional services was due to lower legal fees and I.T. costs and the decrease in other expense was due to no FDIC premium expense recorded for the quarter when normally that cost would have been approximately $450,000. (As mentioned in the press release in the prior quarter, the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund ratio exceeded its target of 1.35% of insured deposits and so refunds were issued). The decrease in total noninterest expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to professional services which were down by $315.000.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans and leases (including loans held for sale) at December 31, 2019 were $3.72 billion, an increase of $391.2 million or 11.7% over the total of $3.33 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, total loans grew by $53.5 million or 1.5%. Total deposits increased by $343.6 million or 9.4% over the $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits for the third quarter increased by $114.3 million or 3.0% on a linked quarter basis. Total assets reached $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $411.7 million or 9.8% over the total of $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 30.1% and slightly higher than the 29.5% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank’s ETR may fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a limited range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2019, nonaccrual loans totaled $2.1 million, a decrease from the $3.8 million as of September 30, 2019 and down significantly from the total of $44.8 million as of December 31, 2018 due to the sale of two large non-performing assets in New York in the second quarter of 2019.

Total net recoveries were $99,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $430,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and compared to net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $450,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is somewhat reflective of the overall loan growth for the quarter. This compares to $900,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and compared to $5.55 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss at December 31, 2019 was $34.8 million or 0.94% of total loans compared to $31.1million or 0.93% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.25%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.51% and the total capital ratio was 13.63%. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.16%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.43% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.72%. Tangible book value per share was $31.28 per share as of December 31, 2019 compared to $27.22 as of December 31, 2018, a 15.0% increase.

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 51,052 $ 52,862 $ 49,027 Investment securities 4,269 4,875 4,892 Fed funds sold 162 222 454 Total interest income 55,483 57,959 54,373 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 3,490 4,904 4,258 Savings 16 13 13 Time certificates 10,038 10,034 7,117 FHLB borrowings – – 12 Subordinated debit 1,530 1,531 1,531 Total interest expense 15,074 16,482 12,931 Net interest income 40,409 41,477 41,442 Provision for loan losses 450 900 5,550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,959 40,577 35,892 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 392 401 290 Letters of credit fee income 806 874 956 BOLI income 93 94 91 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned – – 2,038 Other income 592 368 1,030 Total noninterest income 1,883 1,737 4,405 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 9,746 9,801 8,640 Net occupancy expense 1,374 1,329 1,326 Business development and promotion expense 258 109 282 Professional services 834 1,149 1,485 Office supplies and equipment expense 448 483 373 Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense 3 (129 ) 181 Other 1,107 1,156 1,396 Total noninterest expense 13,770 13,898 13,683 Income before provision for income taxes 28,072 28,416 26,614 Income tax expense 8,456 8,383 7,960 Net income $ 19,616 $ 20,033 $ 18,654 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (164 ) (168 ) (304 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,452 $ 19,865 $ 18,350 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,836,374 15,091,270 15,064,875 Diluted 14,836,374 15,091,270 15,064,875 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, Change 2019 2018 % Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 207,218 $ 178,420 16.1 % Investment securities 18,542 14,877 24.6 % Fed funds sold 961 1,868 -48.5 % Total interest income 226,721 195,165 16.2 % Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 17,956 13,934 28.9 % Savings 54 60 -10.7 % Time certificates 37,932 20,753 82.8 % FHLB borrowings 19 65 -70.3 % Subordinated debit 6,123 6,124 -0.0 % Total interest expense 62,084 40,936 51.7 % Net interest income 164,637 154,229 6.7 % Provision for loan losses 3,450 10,130 -65.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 161,187 144,099 11.9 % Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 1,579 1,201 31.5 % Letters of credit fee income 3,821 3,927 -2.7 % BOLI income 370 361 2.7 % Net gain on sale of other real estate owned – 2,038 -100.0 % Net gain on called and sale of investment securities – 112 -100.0 % Other income 1,696 1,762 -3.8 % Total noninterest income 7,466 9,401 -20.6 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 38,807 34,741 11.7 % Net occupancy expense 5,121 5,299 -3.4 % Business development and promotion expense 840 816 3.0 % Professional services 4,417 5,989 -26.2 % Office supplies and equipment expense 1,853 1,464 26.5 % Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense 1,220 615 98.4 % Other 4,989 5,879 -15.1 % Total noninterest expense 57,247 54,802 4.5 % Income before provision for income taxes 111,406 98,698 12.9 % Income tax expense 33,035 27,705 19.2 % Net income $ 78,371 $ 70,993 10.4 % Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (666 ) (1,166 ) -42.9 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 77,705 $ 69,827 11.3 % Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 5.16 $ 4.64 11.3 % Diluted $ 5.16 $ 4.64 11.3 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 15,060,476 15,056,919 0.0 % Diluted 15,060,476 15,059,845 0.0 % Dividends per share $ 1.20 $ 1.02 17.6 %

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 498,645 $ 526,759 Fed funds sold 37,000 76,000 Cash and cash equivalents 535,645 602,759 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 7,310 8,007 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 240,640 182,413 Loans and leases 3,724,922 3,333,377 Less allowance for loan and lease losses (34,830 ) (31,065 ) Less net deferred loan fees (3,028 ) (2,323 ) Net loans and leases 3,687,064 3,299,989 Customers’ liability on acceptances 7,379 10,074 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 12,236 7,497 Bank-owned life insurance 9,571 9,317 Accrued interest receivable 14,961 14,266 Investment in affordable housing 53,142 43,848 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 11,933 Deferred tax assets 17,368 19,640 Income tax receivable 5,561 – Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,103 – Other assets 7,400 6,692 Total assets $ 4,628,481 $ 4,216,435 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 835,790 $ 730,096 Interest-bearing demand 1,328,863 1,397,006 Savings 23,784 20,369 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 976,727 738,626 Other time certificates 818,130 753,588 Total deposits 3,983,294 3,639,685 Acceptances outstanding 7,379 10,074 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank – 1,307 Subordinated debt issuance 99,211 99,087 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 24,149 19,530 Operating lease liabilities 20,497 – Accrued interest payable 3,324 6,839 Other liabilities 23,432 23,262 Total liabilities 4,161,286 3,799,784 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,933,768 at December 31, 2019 and 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018, respectively. 210,882 210,882 Treasury stock (55,054 ) (34,529 ) Additional paid-in-capital 52,350 47,425 Retained earnings 255,050 194,855 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,546 and $(725) at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,967 (1,982 ) Total shareholders’ equity 467,195 416,651 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,628,481 $ 4,216,435

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 55,483 $ 57,959 $ 57,822 $ 55,457 $ 54,373 Interest expense 15,074 16,482 15,981 14,547 12,931 Interest income before provision for credit losses 40,409 41,477 41,841 40,910 41,442 Provision for credit losses 450 900 1,600 500 5,550 Noninterest income 1,883 1,737 1,985 1,861 4,405 Noninterest expense 13,770 13,898 13,885 15,694 13,683 Income tax expense 8,456 8,383 8,362 7,834 7,960 Net income $ 19,616 $ 20,033 $ 19,979 $ 18,743 $ 18,654 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.22 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.74 % 1.81 % 1.89 % 1.83 % 1.82 % Return on beginning equity 16.95 % 17.61 % 18.54 % 18.24 % 18.50 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.67 % 3.84 % 4.07 % 4.12 % 4.13 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.33 % Efficiency ratio 32.56 % 32.16 % 31.68 % 36.69 % 29.84 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.01 % 0.05 % -0.04 % -0.04 % 0.80 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.25 % 10.27 % 10.50 % 10.32 % 10.16 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.51 % 10.40 % 10.53 % 10.54 % 10.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.51 % 10.40 % 10.53 % 10.54 % 10.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.63 % 13.53 % 13.74 % 13.82 % 13.77 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 1631.42 % 895.30 % 981.65 % 887.75 % 69.29 % Average balances: Total securities $ 248,904 $ 249,060 $ 241,664 $ 189,684 $ 184,168 Total loans and leases * $ 3,614,621 $ 3,534,283 $ 3,450,583 $ 3,327,005 $ 3,217,850 Total earning assets $ 4,381,206 $ 4,298,523 $ 4,134,320 $ 4,034,284 $ 3,988,970 Total assets $ 4,482,210 $ 4,395,357 $ 4,235,612 $ 4,142,906 $ 4,068,592 Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,756,480 $ 1,650,965 $ 1,627,953 $ 1,521,209 $ 1,446,661 Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,050,318 $ 3,051,007 $ 2,924,526 $ 2,874,045 $ 2,787,788 Total deposits $ 3,849,825 $ 3,772,097 $ 3,625,021 $ 3,555,981 $ 3,498,226 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,149,511 $ 3,150,167 $ 3,024,452 $ 2,974,442 $ 2,888,171 Total equity $ 463,849 $ 460,452 $ 445,101 $ 428,136 $ 411,249 *Incudes loans held for sale

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Interest income $ 226,721 $ 195,165 Interest expense 62,084 40,936 Interest income before provision for credit losses 164,637 154,229 Provision for credit losses 3,450 10,130 Noninterest income 7,466 9,401 Noninterest expense 57,247 54,802 Income tax expense 33,035 27,705 Net income $ 78,371 $ 70,993 Earnings per share Basic $ 5.16 $ 4.64 Diluted $ 5.16 $ 4.64 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.82 % 1.84 % Return on beginning equity 18.81 % 20.00 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.92 % 4.08 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.33 % 1.42 % Efficiency ratio 33.26 % 33.49 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.01 % 0.29 % Average balances: Total loans and leases * $ 3,482,555 $ 3,114,132 Earning assets $ 4,213,271 $ 3,790,757 Total assets $ 4,315,174 $ 3,868,579 Total deposits $ 3,701,732 $ 3,323,295 *Includes loans held for sale

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 535,645 $ 465,189 $ 351,121 $ 623,002 $ 602,759 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,310 7,545 7,702 7,861 8,007 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 240,640 242,655 238,589 182,280 182,413 Loans and Leases: Real estate – Single and multi-family residential 686,906 642,824 646,830 625,416 587,562 Real estate – Land 7,838 7,950 9,330 9,352 10,646 Real estate – Commercial 1,504,594 1,533,566 1,419,224 1,395,074 1,358,821 Real estate – For sale housing construction 173,951 179,651 171,584 152,418 138,815 Real estate – Other construction 218,562 216,812 212,988 228,174 207,849 Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other 1,133,071 1,090,647 1,125,730 994,571 1,029,684 Gross loans 3,724,922 3,671,450 3,585,686 3,405,005 3,333,377 Allowance for loan and lease losses (34,830 ) (34,281 ) (33,811 ) (31,896 ) (31,065 ) Net deferred loan fees (3,028 ) (2,518 ) (1,401 ) (1,501 ) (2,323 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,687,064 $ 3,634,651 $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 $ 3,299,989 Loans held for sale $ – $ 2,999 $ – $ – $ – Net loans and leases $ 3,687,064 $ 3,637,650 $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 $ 3,299,989 Investment in affordable housing 53,142 39,780 41,136 42,492 43,849 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 13,101 13,101 11,932 11,933 Other assets 91,579 89,564 92,302 89,095 67,485 Total assets $ 4,628,481 $ 4,495,484 $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270 $ 4,216,435 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 835,790 $ 774,869 $ 718,611 $ 731,795 $ 730,096 Interest-bearing demand 1,328,863 1,435,144 1,279,104 1,372,760 1,397,006 Savings 23,784 21,985 20,927 20,550 20,369 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 976,727 849,574 839,203 778,020 738,626 Other time certificates 818,130 787,392 819,163 816,678 753,588 Total deposits $ 3,983,294 $ 3,868,964 $ 3,677,008 $ 3,719,803 $ 3,639,685 Advances Outstanding $ 7,379 $ 7,333 $ 8,074 $ 8,417 $ 10,074 Subordinated debt issuance 99,211 99,180 99,149 99,118 99,087 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 24,149 12,904 15,186 17,340 19,530 Other liabilities 47,253 48,023 43,566 51,460 31,408 Total liabilities $ 4,161,286 $ 4,036,404 $ 3,842,983 $ 3,896,138 $ 3,799,784 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 208,178 $ 215,123 $ 224,314 $ 222,782 $ 223,778 Retained earnings 255,050 239,914 224,401 209,012 194,855 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,967 4,043 2,727 338 (1,982 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 467,195 $ 459,080 $ 451,442 $ 432,132 $ 416,651 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,628,481 $ 4,495,484 $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270 $ 4,216,435

Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History Year Ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in 000’s) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 31,065 $ 29,921 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 525 4,040 Mini-perm Real Estate 101 5,742 Total Charge-Offs 626 9,782 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial 427 796 Mini-perm Real Estate 415 – Total Recoveries 842 796 Net Loan Charge-Offs (216 ) 8,986 Provision for Credit Losses 3,450 10,130 Balance at End of Period $ 34,731 $ 31,065 Average Loans and Leases Held for Investment $ 3,482,218 $ 3,102,428 Loans and Leases Held for Investment at end of Period $ 3,724,922 $ 3,333,337 Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases -0.01 % 0.29 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 0.94 % 0.93 %