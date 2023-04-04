United States accounted for more than 85% of the market share owing to rapid adoption of novel healthcare technologies in the country.

Rockville, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global prefilled auto injectors market is projected to grow from its present size of US$ 4.2 billion to US$ 17 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a high-value CAGR of 15%.

Future sales of prefilled auto injectors are predicted to be primarily driven by rising interest in health and rising demand for drug self-administration. Also, the high prevalence of diabetes worldwide is anticipated to boost sales of prefilled insulin pens and prefilled insulin auto injectors during the course of the projection period (2023 to 2033).

Going forward, it is also projected that rising prevalence of a number of allergic responses and strong demand for injectable allergy treatments will favourably influence market growth. Due to the increased prevalence of allergic disorders like anaphylaxis worldwide, prefilled injectable epinephrine pens and adrenaline auto injectors are expected to see an increase in sales.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=169

Prefilled Auto Injectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 17 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Antares Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly Company, Terumo, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Pfizer Inc., Gerresheimer, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The pre-filled auto-injectors market is being driven by several factors, including:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and anaphylaxis, is driving the demand for pre-filled auto-injectors. These devices allow patients to self-administer medication conveniently and safely, reducing the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities.

The development of advanced pre-filled auto-injectors that are easy to use, have a longer shelf life, and are more precise in drug delivery is boosting the market growth. For instance, some new models offer automatic needle insertion and retracting features, which can reduce needlestick injuries.

The trend towards home healthcare is increasing, and pre-filled auto-injectors are playing a crucial role in facilitating it. Patients can use these devices in the comfort of their homes, without the need for healthcare professionals.

Patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of pre-filled auto-injectors and are demanding them from healthcare providers. Additionally, healthcare providers are also recommending pre-filled auto-injectors to patients for self-administration, which is driving market growth.

Many healthcare insurance providers are covering the cost of pre-filled auto-injectors, which is boosting their adoption. This is particularly important for patients with chronic diseases who need regular medication, as it can be expensive to purchase pre-filled auto-injectors without insurance coverage.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=169

Restraints:

Pre-filled auto-injectors are relatively expensive compared to traditional injection methods. This can limit their adoption, particularly in regions where healthcare costs are a major concern.

Although pre-filled auto-injectors are designed to be safe and easy to use, there have been cases of device malfunctions, including needlestick injuries and dosing errors. Such incidents can negatively impact market growth and undermine patient trust.

The pre-filled auto-injectors market is highly regulated, with stringent requirements for safety, efficacy, and quality. Complying with these regulations can be time-consuming and expensive, which can limit the entry of new players into the market.

Some patients may prefer alternative drug delivery methods, such as oral medication or topical creams, over pre-filled auto-injectors. This preference can limit the demand for pre-filled auto-injectors and limit their market growth.

Some of the key market trends in the pre-filled auto-injectors market include:

There is an increasing trend towards personalized medicine, which involves tailoring medication to individual patient needs. Pre-filled auto-injectors are well-suited for personalized medicine as they allow for precise dosing and ease of administration.

Pre-filled auto-injectors are being designed with the patient in mind, with a focus on ease of use and minimizing pain and discomfort during injection. Some newer models offer features such as ergonomic designs, automatic needle insertion, and retracting mechanisms, which can improve patient comfort.

The use of biologics and biosimilars is on the rise, and pre-filled auto-injectors are the preferred delivery method for these medications. Biologics and biosimilars require precise dosing and administration, and pre-filled auto-injectors provide a reliable and convenient solution.

The pre-filled auto-injectors market is seeing an influx of new players, particularly from Asia-Pacific countries. These new players are bringing innovative products to the market and challenging established players with lower-priced alternatives.

There is a growing trend towards sustainability and eco-friendliness in the pre-filled auto-injectors market. Some companies are developing devices with recyclable components or biodegradable materials, which can help to reduce the environmental impact of these products.

Competitive Landscape:

The pre-filled auto-injectors market is a highly competitive and fragmented market, with several established and emerging players operating in the space. There are many small and medium-sized companies operating in this market, in addition to large pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

The market fragmentation is driven by the presence of many different therapeutic areas that require specialized pre-filled auto-injectors, such as allergy, rheumatology, neurology, and diabetes.

In May 2022, Jabil Healthcare announced the launch of a new auto-injector platform that supports sustainable drug delivery in the pharmaceutical industry landscape.

Key Segments of Prefilled Auto Injectors Industry Research

By Indication: Anaphylaxis Multiple Sclerosis Rheumatoid Arthritis Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Prefilled Auto Injectors Market Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/169

Key Questions Covered in the Prefilled Auto Injectors Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Prefilled Auto Injectors sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Prefilled Auto Injectors demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Prefilled Auto Injectors Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Biologic Injectors Market Sales: The increasing demand for drug delivery is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the biologic injectors market sales over the forecast period.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Demand: With the growing prevalence of cancer and rising investments, the contrast media injectors market demand reflecting a CAGR of 7.4% and expected to garner US$ 3.1 Billion in 2032.

Autoinjectors Market Size: The global autoinjectors market size is valued at US$ 59.04 billion in 2023. Global demand for autoinjectors is predicted to increase at 16% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to reach US$ 260.45 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Medical Education Market Share: The medical education market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2020-2027). Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 44 Bn by 2027-end.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.