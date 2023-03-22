HERZLIYA, Israel, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform, announced on January 19, 2023 that it had submitted a revised non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio”) (ROVIO.HE) to acquire Rovio.

Rovio announced on February 6, 2023 that its Board of Directors has decided to commence a strategic review and that, as part of such review, Rovio has decided to enter into preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties, including Playtika Holding Corp. (“Playtika”).

Preliminary discussions between Rovio and Playtika have now ended.

