Premera Blue Cross awards more than $850,000 to organizations working toward health equity

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premera Blue Cross through its Premera Social Impact program today announced $850,000 in grants made to three nonprofit organizations in Washington focused on improving health equity specifically in support of the Black community. Additional grants have been, and will continue to be, issued throughout the year.

Health Equity has been one of Premera’s philanthropic focus areas since the inception of its Social Impact program. This additional commitment, made last year, will earmark an additional $5 million over the next three years in health equity programs.

“These organizations continue to make great strides in supporting the individuals and families in our communities. They, like Premera, are committed to creating healthier communities,” said Paul Hollie, head of Premera Social Impact.

One of the first grants awarded was $300,000 to Byrd Barr Place of Seattle to conduct extensive research on health disparities by race, to prompt greater investment in health delivery systems and advance equitable health outcomes for African Americans in Washington State.

“There are solutions to health inequity and it will take working together across sectors to solve them,” said Byrd Barr Place Chief Executive Officer Andrea Caupain Sanderson. “This grant, and other support from Premera, is an important step. By aligning policy, systems change and resources we can do this.” 

Support was also given to the following organizations:

Atlantic Street Center to expand behavioral health workshops to support young people in Renton and Seattle.

Mary’s Place Seattle to develop culturally specific behavioral health programs for families requiring their shelter and support.  

Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic to support mental health services primarily for BIPOC youth between the ages of 9 through 18.

Soul of Seattle, a month-long celebration of cuisine and culture with proceeds to empower BIPOC youth.

Premera Social Impact invites other 501(c)(3) community organizations to learn more about our grantmaking by going to our website https://www.premera.com/visitor/community-support/grants-sponsorships.

About Premera Blue Cross
Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

CONTACT: Dani Chung
Premera Blue Cross
425-918-8318
[email protected]

