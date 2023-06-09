Mountlake Terrace and Seattle, Wash., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premera Blue Cross and UW Medicine announced today, June 9, a new multi-year agreement, effective July 1, 2023. The agreement allows UW Medicine to continue as an in-network provider for Premera members.

The two organizations began negotiations several months ago with a mutual goal of reaching an agreement that balances fair compensation for the healthcare system and continued access to high-quality, affordable care for UW Medicine patients and Premera members.

“This agreement represents our shared commitment to making healthcare work better,” said Lee McGrath, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Services, Premera Blue Cross. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked tirelessly to ensure continued access to the innovative, high-quality care UW Medicine provides.”

“The new contract represents a collaboration between two organizations that provides stability in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment,” said Dr. Tim Dellit, Interim Chief Executive Officer, UW Medicine, and Interim Dean, University of Washington School of Medicine. “I am delighted that we can continue to provide in-network access to the high-quality care at UW Medicine for all of our Premera patients and families.”

The agreement announced today will ensure that there is no disruption for Premera members who receive care at UW Medicine. It applies to all Premera lines of business, including commercial, Premera Blue Cross individual, UW student insurance and Medicare Advantage.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.8 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

About UW Medicine

UW Medicine is one of the top-rated academic health systems in the world. With a mission to improve the health of the public, UW Medicine’s more than 35,000 employees educate the next generation of physicians and scientists, lead one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive biomedical research programs and provide outstanding care to patients from across the globe.

