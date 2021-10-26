Premera Deepens Connection to Communities with County By County Giving Initiative

Breaking News
$142,500 in Microgrants Awarded, Touching Every County and Borough Throughout Washington and Alaska

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premera Blue Cross through its Social Impact program today announced its County By County giving initiative to support local, community-lead nonprofits providing vital health and equity services in every corner of Washington and Alaska. Consistent with Premera’s “we’re in your corner” approach to healthcare, the company awarded grants of up to $2,500 to more than 60 small-scale, high-impact organizations in each county and borough in its service area.

The Premera Social Impact team researched, identified and reached out to small but essential organizations working to help those who need it most. This grassroots effort has deepened Premera’s understanding of how best to support the communities it serves and is a fitting extension of the company’s commitment to closing gaps in access to healthcare services.

“At Premera, when we say we are in your corner, we take that literally,” said Paul Hollie, head of Premera Social Impact. “We went county by county, borough by borough, to find organizations making a true impact in their communities. This was an untraditional approach, but it demonstrates our deep commitment to supporting rural healthcare and health equity by extending our reach to every part of Washington and Alaska.” 

The County By County initiative was inspired in part by Premera’s Washington State Rural Facilities Capital Grants Partnership Fund, which, in collaboration with Empire Health Foundation, offers grants to support equipment purchases and small capital projects for rural healthcare facilities.

“Our partnership with Empire Health Foundation helped us realize that an organization’s most urgent and distinct needs may be outside of what we were traditionally focused on in grantmaking,” Hollie said. “These County By County microgrants, which are given without restrictions on use, can have a tremendous impact on a recipients’ ability to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

Grantees, from Asotin County in southeast Washington to North Slope—the northernmost borough in Alaska, offer a wide range of services, including infant learning programs, domestic violence and trauma support, affordable housing, and local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Since 2017, Premera Social Impact has invested $70.4 million in more than 350 nonprofits focused on behavioral health, homelessness, adverse childhood experiences, rural health, and health equity for minority populations. To learn more about Premera Social Impact, read the company’s Social Impact Report.

Premera Social Impact invites other 501(c)(3) community organizations to learn more about grantmaking on its website.

About Premera Blue Cross
Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2.5 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

