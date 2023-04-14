STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit committed to helping America’s military veterans take their next steps forward in life, has named Mike Premi as the organization’s chief technology officer, co-founder and chairman Chris Meek said today.

“Mike Premi brings a unique skill set and perspective to SoldierStrong. We’re very fortunate that he’s chosen to join us after more than 26 extraordinarily successful years at Intel and his service in the U.S. Navy,” Meek said. “We’re looking forward to seeing him put his passion for developing new technology solutions that improve peoples’ lives to work at SoldierStrong as we continue our mission to connect veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them move forward.”

Premi led software innovation programs spanning internet security, education, medicine, user experiences, and artificial Intelligence at Intel, which is one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers by revenue. His most rewarding projects were leading a portfolio of virtual reality projects, including building simulators for medical training and surgery, driver training, disaster preparedness, clinical trials for pain management, and working with University of Southern California Professor Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo on Project Bravemind, which is a virtual reality system that aids clinicians who treat veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress.

Prior to Intel, Premi was a U.S. naval officer, deploying to the Persian Gulf and Central America aboard the guided missile frigate USS Crommelin. While on shore duty, Premi served at the Tactical Advanced Computer Office and was awarded the General Services Administration “Hammer” Award by the Vice President of the United States for saving taxpayers more than $6 million by innovating Department of Defense information technology procurements.

As a Veteran of Foreign Wars Legacy Life Member, Mike has led volunteer projects to help US Veterans and their families, earning the Intel Involved Global Hero award. Upon his retirement in April 2023 he is transitioning to Non-Profit leadership as an Intel Encore Fellow.

Premi has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Babson College. He holds two U.S. patents in security software. He lives in Portland, Ore., where he and wife Malia raised Ryan, a software engineer at Google and Sarina, a choreographer and fitness instructor.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org/

