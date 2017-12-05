Premier (CSE: PHGI) Preparing Application for OTCQB Initiated

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Health Group Inc. (“Premier”, “PHGI” or the “Company) (CSE:PHGI) is pleased to announce it is engaging legal counsel and a capital market advisory firm to prepare an application to list on the OTCQB in the US and to obtain DTC eligibility. The Company feels this will complement its profile in the USA where it is expected to draw more patients to its clinic in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Premier is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry.  We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and will set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. The first phase of PHG’s international growth strategy has focused on the Dominican Republic.  This country has a highly developed infrastructure as well as the largest and fastest growing economy in the Caribbean and Latin American region. 

For further information, please contact:

Donald Gordon, CFO
(604) 617-7221
[email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Brenda Rasmussen”
Director, CEO

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
