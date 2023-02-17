Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park is located in Downtown Chicago and offers a wide range of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, porcelain veneers, and dental crowns.

In addition to delivering a comprehensive dental service to Downtown Chicago, Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park has now expanded its service area to include patients in the Gold Coast, River North, Streeterville, and the New Eastside Neighborhoods.

Led by Dr. Nechama Y. Brand, DDS, and Dr. Abraham Stein, DDS, MS, the Premier Dentistry team uses their extensive experience to provide dental care for both routine and complex dental concerns.

Cosmetic Dentistry in Chicago

Dr. Nechama Brand and Dr. Abraham Stein are two of the most experienced and highly trained restorative dentists serving downtown Chicago and are committed to helping patients achieve the best version of their own beautiful smiles.

As a renowned cosmetic dentist in Chicago, IL, Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park offers a selection of specialist cosmetic dentistry options that are uniquely custom-designed for each patient and provide stable and long-lasting results.

Some of Premier Dentistry’s cosmetic services include:

Invisalign

Patients can receive a straighter and more balanced smile with Invisalign.

Compared to traditional metal braces, Invisalign uses a series of clear plastic aligners that are easily removable, cause significantly less discomfort (as metal braces can pinch the gum tissue surrounding your teeth), and will gradually straighten your teeth over a shorter period of time.

Dental Implants

Missing teeth cause more than just cosmetic concerns as they also create new places in your mouth for bacteria and food residue to hide behind, as well as increasing your risk of developing tooth decay and gum disease.

Dr. Nechama Brand and Dr. Abraham Stein provide dental implants in Chicago and assist patients who are missing one or more teeth with a permanent option to restore the look, feel, and function of their smile.

Teeth Bonding

Tooth bonding is a quick and easy solution to cosmetic problems like chipped, cracked, and discolored teeth.

The expert team at Premier Dentistry will review your oral health history, budget, and goals to ensure that dental bonding aligns with your specific smile goals and needs.

Tooth bonding is a cheaper and faster alternative to porcelain veneers and can be completed during one visit to Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park.

Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain Veneers are a cosmetic solution that covers damaged and discolored teeth for a smooth and bright appearance.

Dr. Nechama Brand and Dr. Abraham Stein will take dental impressions of your teeth during the treatment process to ensure that your new veneers fit you perfectly; then, the dental lab will fabricate the veneers to match the specific shape, size, and color provided.

Once the dental veneers are complete, the team at Premier Dentistry will clean your teeth and bond the veneers to them for a natural restoration.

Teeth Whitening

Choosing professional teeth whitening is one of the quickest and most efficient ways to brighten your smile.

At Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park, teeth whitening can be completed in about an hour and can either be completed in-office or at home for your convenience.

If you choose to opt for whitening your teeth at home, Premier Dentistry at Millennium Park provides you with a custom-made tooth-whitening tray that you can wear daily to reduce the appearance of discolored, stained, or yellow teeth.

