Premier High School Now Enrolling at North Freeway Gallery Furniture Campus

Mattress Mack giving up 15,000 square feet of store space for the school

Currently under construction inside the North Freeway location of Gallery Furniture, Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North is now enrolling for the 2020-21 school year.

Houston, TX, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOUSTON, Texas – June 16, 2020 – Opening this fall, Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North promises to offer students a free public high school education and training in automotive, electrical, welding, and carpentry fields. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses are more than just skills training. Students will have an opportunity to participate in paid or unpaid internships, receive industry-recognized certifications, and even begin careers after high school. Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North works closely with higher education and industry leaders to ensure students receive the most innovative and in-demand vocational skills that industries require. 

Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is dedicating 15,000 square feet of his North Freeway location to help Houston-area students and is excited to officially open the school in August.

“It’s going to be great,” McIngvale said. “The construction is scheduled to be completed this summer and space is limited. Students should apply today to take advantage of this opportunity to earn a diploma and receive valuable job training.”

Families can enroll now at https://premierhighschools.com/worktexas, or call (713) 489-9040 to make an appointment for an in-person visit. Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North is located inside the North Freeway Gallery Furniture location at 6006 North Freeway in Houston.

About Premier High Schools:

Premier High Schools® offer a mastery-based program, with flexible schedules, where students can earn their diplomas and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or higher education. For more information about Premier High Schools, visit premierhighschools.com

About ResponsiveEd

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit charter school network operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit  ResponsiveEd.com

