Premier Information Management, Inc. Partners with Modern Products Group for Acquisitions in Nutraceutical Markets

Torrance, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Information Management Inc, a public company (OTC: PIFR), is planning a series of acquisitions to grow a manufacturing and distribution company that spans multiple areas of the nutraceutical marketplace. PIFR is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Modern Products Group LLC. (“MPG”), a leading management consulting company specializing in market penetration strategies, negotiating acquisitions, and managing their combined operations.

“PIFR has chosen MPG as our acquisition arm and management team for building an integrated company that can adapt and scale quickly to meet market demand. MPG has a proven understanding of how to grow and scale operations (including sales) in many types of companies and markets. MPG’s team of senior advisors will assist PIFR in analyzing acquisition opportunities that have unique offerings to build a world-class group of companies for PIFR that address the nutraceutical marketplace. This will allow PIFR to quickly grow its operations and establish a leadership role in the nutraceutical market”, said Kareem Davis, CEO of and President of Premier Information Management Inc.

“We elected to partner with MPG because of their strong roots in multiple markets, where PIFR will supply the highest quality products to patients. Having Modern Products Group manage and direct the PIFR group of companies will allow for quick responses to changing market dynamics, bringing the most unique and effective product offerings to the forefront. In addition, they (Modern) have established an advisory consulting group that allows PIFR to take advantage of their unique auditing service coupled with the management and sales expertise, to increase profits of all PIFR’s future acquisitions. We look forward to creating one of the most reputable and trusted companies in the nutraceutical market by offering wonderful products that help people live productive lives,” continued Mr. Davis.

About Modern Products Group (MPG); www.modernproductsgroup.com

Modern Products Group is a Nevada-based company headquartered in Las Vegas, with a presence in Portland, OR, and New York State. It was formed by a group of executives who, combined, have over 100 years of experience and expertise in the cannabis industry, publishing, product distribution, acquisitions, sales, and marketing. MPG’s focus is assisting enterprises and conglomerates in building and planning acquisitions and management strategies for establishing a leadership position in their chosen markets. A key element of these strategies is the acquisition of companies that together form a complete vertical in a market. This allows economies of scale leading to increased revenues and profits within the chosen market. MPG, through its arrangement an advisory group of more than a dozen consultants who are in the top 10% of their fields, provides training of the existing management of the entities in successful methods for managed scaling, increasing sales distribution, and increasing profitability for each entity and the entities as a whole.

About Premier Information Management Inc (PIFR)

PIFR is a public company that specializes in acquiring companies and products for growth by improving scalability, consistency, and efficiency of product production and distribution. PIFR also has an advanced program and plan for identifying and improving commercially available companies within specific markets. PIFR is located in Torrance, California, USA.

Contact Information

Premier Information Management Inc (PIFR) Media Contact

Kareem Davis

On the West Coast- PST

646.296.2717

Kareem@PIFRgroup.com

www.PIFRgroup.com

Modern Products Media Contact

Hope Knapp

On the West Coast- PST

725.202.5991

media@modernproductsgroup@gmail.com