Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Premier Information Management, Inc. Partners with Modern Products Group for Acquisitions in Nutraceutical Markets

Premier Information Management, Inc. Partners with Modern Products Group for Acquisitions in Nutraceutical Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Torrance, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Information Management Inc, a public company (OTC: PIFR), is planning a series of acquisitions to grow a manufacturing and distribution company that spans multiple areas of the nutraceutical marketplace. PIFR is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Modern Products Group LLC. (“MPG”), a leading management consulting company specializing in market penetration strategies, negotiating acquisitions, and managing their combined operations.

“PIFR has chosen MPG as our acquisition arm and management team for building an integrated company that can adapt and scale quickly to meet market demand. MPG has a proven understanding of how to grow and scale operations (including sales) in many types of companies and markets. MPG’s team of senior advisors will assist PIFR in analyzing acquisition opportunities that have unique offerings to build a world-class group of companies for PIFR that address the nutraceutical marketplace. This will allow PIFR to quickly grow its operations and establish a leadership role in the nutraceutical market”, said Kareem Davis, CEO of and President of Premier Information Management Inc.

“We elected to partner with MPG because of their strong roots in multiple markets, where PIFR will supply the highest quality products to patients. Having Modern Products Group manage and direct the PIFR group of companies will allow for quick responses to changing market dynamics, bringing the most unique and effective product offerings to the forefront. In addition, they (Modern) have established an advisory consulting group that allows PIFR to take advantage of their unique auditing service coupled with the management and sales expertise, to increase profits of all PIFR’s future acquisitions. We look forward to creating one of the most reputable and trusted companies in the nutraceutical market by offering wonderful products that help people live productive lives,” continued Mr. Davis.

About Modern Products Group (MPG); www.modernproductsgroup.com

Modern Products Group is a Nevada-based company headquartered in Las Vegas, with a presence in Portland, OR, and New York State. It was formed by a group of executives who, combined, have over 100 years of experience and expertise in the cannabis industry, publishing, product distribution, acquisitions, sales, and marketing. MPG’s focus is assisting enterprises and conglomerates in building and planning acquisitions and management strategies for establishing a leadership position in their chosen markets. A key element of these strategies is the acquisition of companies that together form a complete vertical in a market. This allows economies of scale leading to increased revenues and profits within the chosen market. MPG, through its arrangement an advisory group of more than a dozen consultants who are in the top 10% of their fields, provides training of the existing management of the entities in successful methods for managed scaling, increasing sales distribution, and increasing profitability for each entity and the entities as a whole.

About Premier Information Management Inc (PIFR)

PIFR is a public company that specializes in acquiring companies and products for growth by improving scalability, consistency, and efficiency of product production and distribution. PIFR also has an advanced program and plan for identifying and improving commercially available companies within specific markets. PIFR is located in Torrance, California, USA.

Contact Information
Premier Information Management Inc (PIFR) Media Contact
Kareem Davis
On the West Coast- PST
646.296.2717
Kareem@PIFRgroup.com
www.PIFRgroup.com

Modern Products Media Contact
Hope Knapp
On the West Coast- PST
725.202.5991
media@modernproductsgroup@gmail.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.