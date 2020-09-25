Premier Local Government Organization Announces New President and Executive Board Members

James Malloy, town manager of Lexington, MA, will lead the International City/County Management Association Executive Board for the 2020-2021 term

WASHINGTON, D.C. , Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, has announced the installation of its 2020-2021 Executive Board. The Board will be chaired by the new 2020-2021 president, James Malloy, town manager, Lexington, Massachusetts. Former ICMA president Jane Brautigam will assume the role of immediate past president.

The International City/County Management Association’s mission is to advance professional local government worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. The organization’s 12,000+ members spanning 32 countries include appointed chief administrative officers, assistant and deputy administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.

“James Malloy has demonstrated remarkable leadership over the course of his career,” said ICMA past-president, Jane Brautigam. “His professionalism, experience, and commitment to all aspects of ICMA’s work make him a fantastic fit to lead the organization. I look forward to seeing all he accomplishes this year.”

The ICMA president leads the organization’s 21-member ICMA Executive Board in setting organizational priorities, overseeing management, and enforcing the ICMA Code of Ethics, among other responsibilities.

“The last year has especially proven the importance of strong, resilient, professional local government management,” said ICMA president, James Malloy, “and ICMA has always woven these values into every everything they do to support the present and future of the local government profession. I’m excited to continue that tradition in my new role.”

Mr. Malloy has served the local government profession in varying capacities for over 32 years and across three states. He began his career as assistant to the county manager of Arapahoe, Colorado in 1987, and has served the town of Lexington, Massachusetts as manager since 2018.

“Having seen firsthand Mr. Malloy’s commitment to ICMA and the ideals of an ethical and efficient local government management profession, I believe ICMA will continue to flourish under his leadership in the coming year,” said ICMA executive director, Marc Ott. “Courageous, caring, and effective, Mr. Malloy has embodied all that ICMA strives to be.”

Also joining the Board as regional vice presidents are:

Northeast Region: William J. Fraser, city manager, Montpelier, Vermont

Southeast Region: Nathaniel W. Pagan, city manager, Owensboro, Kentucky

Midwest Region: Victor Cardenas, assistant city manager, Novi, Michigan

Mountain Plains Region: Diane Stoddard, assistant city manager, Lawrence, Kansas

West Coast Region: Roxanne Murphy, assistant city manager, Valdez, Alaska

International Region: Chris MacPherson, chief administrative officer, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

Regional vice presidents represent ICMA to associations of local government managers within their regions while maintaining relationships among other affiliated organizations. ICMA recognizes five regions within the United States, each of which elects three representatives to the Executive Board. Three vice presidents are also elected from countries outside the U.S. Vice Presidents serve staggered three-year terms, with one third replaced annually.

About ICMA

ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, advances professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA provides member support; publications; data and information; peer and results-oriented assistance; and training and professional development to more than 12,000 city, town, and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world. The management decisions made by ICMA’s members affect millions of individuals living in thousands of communities, from small villages and towns to large metropolitan areas. ICMA has gathered more data on local government than any organization except the federal government, spanning a broad spectrum from economic development to local government innovation.

