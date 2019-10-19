Premier Local Government Organization Welcomes New President and Executive Board

Jane Brautigam, City Manager, Boulder, CO, Will Lead ICMA for the 2019-2020 Term

Nashville, TN, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Jane Brautigam, the city manager of Boulder, Colorado, was installed as president of ICMA during the organization’s 105th Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Having served as president-elect since September of 2018, Ms. Brautigam begins a one-year term as president and will remain on the board as past president for an additional year following her presidency.

Formerly the International City/County Management Association, ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. The organization’s 12,000+ members from 32 countries include appointed chief administrative officers, assistant and deputy administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world, as well as educators and students.

“Jane brings an unmatched vision and focus on strategic priorities to her work–on behalf of her community and ICMA,” said, Karen Pinkos, past president of ICMA and city manager of El Cerrito, CA. “As president-elect, she was essential to ICMA’s recent work, especially leading our diversity and inclusion subcommittee. I look forward to our organization’s progress under her leadership.”

As ICMA President, Ms. Brautigam leads the 21-member ICMA Executive Board. Among its responsibilities, the Board sets organizational priorities, oversees ICMA management, and enforces the ICMA Code of Ethics , which governs the professional and personal conduct of members.

“Public service is an opportunity to help influence communities in ways that make a positive difference in the lives of people every day,” said ICMA President Jane Brautigam. “ICMA supports our efforts as local government professionals, as we seek to help people shape their own safer places, stronger communities and better futures. Continuing to grow the profession of management through an emphasis on public service in support of communities is ICMA’s future.”

Brautigam began her career in professional local government as assistant county attorney for Boulder County, CO from 1983 to 1985. After a series of positions as both a city attorney and city manager in several cities in Colorado and Ohio, she currently serves as the first female city manager in the City of Boulder’s history . For the 2018-2019 term, the ICMA Executive Board elected Brautigam, the first woman president-elect to follow a woman ICMA president.

Ms. Brautigam’s immediate predecessor, former ICMA President Karen Pinkos, assumed the role of immediate past president for the 2019-2020 term.

“During her tenure as president, Karen’s commitment to true organizational self-examination helped to expand the purpose and relevance of ICMA and professional local government management,” said Marc Ott, executive director, ICMA. “We are delighted that in her new role, she will continue to contribute to our organization’s work of making local government truly reflective of those it serves.”

Today, the ICMA executive board also announced six additional board members:

President-Elect: James Malloy, town manager of Lexington, MA

Vice President for the International Region: Robert Kristof, city manager, Timisoara, Romania

Vice President for the Midwest Region: Molly Mehner, deputy city manager, Cape Girardeau, MO

Vice President for the Mountain Plains Region: Ray Gonzales, county manager, County of Adams, CO

Vice President for the Northeast Region: Teresa Tieman, town manager, Fenwick Island, DE

Vice President for the Southeast Region: Michael Kaigler, assistant county manager, County of Chatham, GA

The ICMA Executive Board is made up of the president, president-elect, past president, and 18 regional vice presidents. Regional vice presidents represent ICMA to regional associations of local government managers and maintain relationships among other affiliated organizations. ICMA recognizes five regions within the United States, each of which elects three representatives to the Executive Board. Three vice presidents are also elected from countries outside the U.S.. Vice presidents serve staggered three-year terms, with one-third replaced annually.

For more on the ICMA executive board, visit https://icma.org/icma-executive-board

About ICMA

ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, advances professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA provides member support; publications; data and information; peer and results-oriented assistance; and training and professional development to more than 12,000 city, town, and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world. The management decisions made by ICMA’s members affect millions of individuals living in thousands of communities, from small villages and towns to large metropolitan areas. ICMA has gathered more data on local government than any organization except the federal government, spanning a broad spectrum from economic development to local government innovation. For more information about ICMA visit https://icma.org

2019 ICMA Annual Conference

The 105th ICMA Annual Conference offers educational, information-sharing and networking tools to ensure professionals of all backgrounds and career stages are plugged into the most innovative ideas and practical strategies needed to manage the challenges facing local governments. The 2019 ICMA Annual Conference will be held at the Music City Center Nashville, TN October 20-23, 2019. For more information and to register please visit https://conference.icma.org .

