Karen Van Arsdale, Paul Arpin, Kim Price and Michelle Thomas ranked among the top 1,000 REALTORS® in the United States, at No. 50 by individual, No. 217 by individual, No. 230 by individual and No. 17 by large team, respectively
NAPLES, Fla., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that a considerable number of sales advisors from its Florida and North Carolina offices have been named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals lists.
The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranks the top 1,000 real estate professionals in the United States and comprises four categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 250 teams by sides and top 250 teams by sales volume. The Michelle Thomas Team of the brokerage’s Marco Island office was ranked No. 17 by large team sales volume. Karen Van Arsdale of the Broad Avenue office in Naples was ranked No. 50 by individual sales volume. Paul Arpin of the Broad Avenue office in Naples was ranked No. 217 by individual sales volume. Additionally, Kim Price of the Park Shore office in Naples was ranked No. 230 by individual sales volume.
The 2023 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume. The individuals and teams named on this prestigious list represent approximately the top 1.5% among the 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate with the highest number of advisors ranked by individual sales volume and the only affiliate ranked among the top 15 in the state of Florida for total sales volume with global advisors dominating the luxury real estate market in their respective regions. The brokerage makes up 85% of the top 7 REALTORS® ranked by individual sales volume in Naples and Marco Island.
The Michelle Thomas Team ranked No. 4 in sales volume for the state of Florida and is the No. 1 large team in Collier County. Cathy Rogers ranked No. 1 by individual sales volume on Marco Island. Karen Van Arsdale is No. 11 in Florida for individual sales volume and ranked No. 1 in Collier County. In Lee County, Amy Nease ranked No. 2 individual sales volume. In Orlando, Night-Pinel ranked No. 1 small team. The Schemmel Soda Group ranked No. 15 small team in the state and the No. 1 small team in Sarasota and Manatee. The Burns Family Team and Jim Prange Team in Naples ranked No. 19 medium team and No. 19 small team, respectively in Florida. The Burns Team is also the No. 1 team in all of Sanibel and Captiva.
In North Carolina, Marilyn Wright is the No. 1 sales advisor in Asheville and was ranked No. 10 in the state by sales volume. Ben Bowen in Cornelius ranked No. 20 in North Carolina by sales volume and the Ben Bowen Group was the No. 15 small team in the state.
“We are so proud to congratulate this talented team of top real estate advisors on achieving these notable rankings. This recognition is a testament to their remarkable talent, dedication and commitment to our company’s promise of delivering exceptionally elevated experiences,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
America’s Best Real Estate Professionals
FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES
Fernando Viteri, Sarasota
Laura Stavola, Lakewood Ranch
Dawn Giachetti, Orlando
Carol Medeiros, Orlando
Daniel Dourado De Souza, Orlando
FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME
Karen Van Arsdale, Naples
Paul Arpin, Naples
Kim Price, Naples
Frank Pezzuti, Naples
James Bates, Naples
Cathy Rogers, Marco Island
Heather Hobrock, Naples
Laura Stavola, Lakewood Ranch
Amy Nease, Bonita Springs
Zachary Dreier, Naples
Cullen Shaughnessy, Marco Island
Sherry Irvin, Naples
Maggie Ives, Naples
Jane Darling, Naples
Michael Seamon, Longboat Key
Dawn Giachetti, Orlando
Catherine McAvoy, Naples
Fernando Viteri, Sarasota
Jo Rutstein, Sarasota
Brenda Ruth, Naples
Thomas Netzel, Sarasota
Tamara Currey, Sarasota
Gloria Bracciano, Lakewood Ranch
Mike Warm, Sarasota
Patrick O’Connor, Naples
Janet Rathbun, Naples
Robert Sherman, Sarasota
Michael Lynch, Indian Shore
James Berk, Naples
Jamie Dockweiler, Naples
Jeffrey Little, Naples
Steve Wexler, Sarasota
Chris Wetzig, Longboat Key
Stanley Niemczyk, Marco Island
Julie Rembos, Naples
Jamie Chang, Naples
Walter Patrick, Naples
Robyn Gunn, St. Petersburg
Valerie Dall’Acqua, Sarasota
Karen Hegemeier, Tampa
Melinda Gunther, Naples
Carol Medeiros, Orlando
Katy Mcbrayer, Sarasota
Lisa Napolitano, Venice
Sandra Mccarthy-Meeks, Naples
Nick Janovsky, St. Petersburg
Susan Gardner, Naples
Shellie Young, Longboat Key
Erik David Barber, Naples
Janine Monfort, Naples
Jodi Hanson, Bonita Springs
Debi Cohoon, Venice
Daniel Dourado De Souza, Orlando
Melissa Williams, Naples
Daniel Guenther, Naples
Stephen Allison, Naples
Maggie Walas, Winter Park
Susan Barton, Naples
Steve Smiley, Naples
Rebecca Sinatra, Naples
Jose Cardenas, Tampa
Julie Wilson, Marco Islando
Angela Allen, Naples
Lynda Miller, Lake Mary
Megan George, Venice
Lori Carey, Sarasota
Dan Haber, Winter Park
Kim Vogel, Venice
Dianna Spinuzza, Marco Island
Cynthia Rosa, Naples
Claudia Vitulich, Naples
Friley Saucier, Naples
Greg Krome, Sarasota
FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
Schemmel Soda Group, Sarasota
The Paul DeSantis Team, Tampa
Tampa Lux Group, Belleaire Bluffs
FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Schemmel Soda Group, Sarasota
Night-Pinel, Winter Park
Larry Roorda Team, Naples
Judie Berger Team, Sarasota
Laughlin Tanner Group, Sarasota
The Paul DeSantis Team, Tampa
LRM Group, Sarasota
Dave & Ann Renner, Naples
Roberta and Carolyn, Sarasota
Mel Bernstein Team, Lake Mary
McGee Betzios Team, Naples
The Hazera Team, Winter Park
Becker Ritchey Team, Naples
Jordan Delaney, Naples
Charles Totonis Team, Sarasota
Marion Bethea, Naples
The Hedge Team, Sarasota
Jim Prange Team, Marco Island
Larry Caruso Team, Marco Island
Lura Jones Team, Marco Island
The Christensen Team, Orlando
Tampa Lux Group, Belleaire Bluffs
FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
The Burns Family Team, Sanibel
Batey Westerlund Team, Naples
The Mosley Team, Winter Park
Luxury Homes & Equestrian Group, Ocala
ML Meade Team, Marco Island
NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
Marilyn Wright, Asheville
FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
The Burns Family Team, Sanibel
The Mosely Team, Winter Park
Batey Westerlund Team, Naples
ML Meade Team, Marco Island
Luxury Home & Equestrian Group, Ocala
FLORIDA LARGE TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
Michelle Thomas Team, Marco Island
FLORIDA LARGE TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Michelle Thomas Team, Marco Island
NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME
Marilyn Wright, Asheville
Ben Bowen, Lake Norman—Cornelius
Alec Cantley, Asheville
Cheryl Cenderelli, Asheville
Randi Beard, Asheville
Marzia Mazzotti, Lake Norman—Cornelius
NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
The Linville Ridge Sales Team, Linville
NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
The Linville Ridge Sales Team, Linville
Ben Bowen Group, Lake Norman—Cornelius
Native Collective, Charlotte
About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
Media Contact:
Elise Ramer
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
elise.ramer@premiersir.com
P: 941.587.0257
