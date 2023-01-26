LINK: https://www.theresidencessarasotabay.com/

RENDERINGS: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/sw3gm7ulqgdddt7mfmcdj/h?dl=0&rlkey=asydkfuy2x14flrlcip2yfwhr

PHOTO/RENDERING CREDIT: Kolter Urban

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty New Development Division Senior Vice President John Gleeson announced today that the company has been selected as the exclusive brokerage for The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sarasota Bay, a collection of spacious grand residences on the Sarasota bayfront, developed by Kolter Urban of Palm Beach County, Florida.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay is an exclusive address, offering 78 residential condominiums in a 20-story tower. Set to rise in the heart of the Quay Sarasota Waterfront District, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay will offer dramatic views of the Gulf of Mexico, Sarasota Bay, and the downtown cityscape.

Offering unmatched amenities, a 24/7/365 dedicated team of Ladies and Gentlemen, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay offers an extravagant lifestyle that embraces the timeless spirit of The Ritz-Carlton in a remarkable waterfront address in the cultural heart of Florida’s West Coast. Spacious floorplans range from 3,500 sf to over 5,800 sf, with expansive terraces, and are priced from mid-$3 million to more than $12 million. Private presentations are available, and reservations are currently being accepted.

This is the fifth tower developed by Kolter Urban in Sarasota. Bayso, Kolter Urban’s most recent Sarasota tower, was also represented by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s New Development Division. Bayso’s 149 homes sold out over a twelve-month sales period in 2021-2022. Bayso is currently under construction with completion expected in the last half of 2023.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sarasota Bay Presentation Gallery is located in The Ritz-Carlton hotel, 111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please contact sales executives Gregg Center or Lisa Otte at 941.499.8704, or visit TheResidencesSarasotaBay.com.