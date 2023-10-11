DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6v9ag7a196ywyjeipq9gp/h?rlkey=eg46eo3he28muvy10emkm46zh&dl=0

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, a distinguished leader in luxury real estate, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing three prestigious Sand Dollar Awards, the highest accolades presented annually by the Collier Building Industry Association (CBIA) Sales and Marketing Council (SMC). These awards recognize outstanding achievements in building, design and marketing within Collier County.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The coveted Sand Dollar Awards, a symbol of excellence within the Collier County building and design industry, are conferred upon member builders, developers, architects, remodelers, interior design firms, landscape architects, trades, and marketing, sales, and advertising professionals who exhibit unparalleled skill and innovation.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s achievements at the 2023 Sand Dollar Awards include:

1. Best Magazine – 2023 FOLIO: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s magazine, FOLIO, captured the esteemed title of “Best Magazine” for 2023. This recognition reflects the company’s dedication to producing exceptional publications that showcase the finest properties and lifestyles in the luxury market.

2. Best Video Presentation – 40th Anniversary Video: Celebrating four decades of unparalleled service and expertise, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s anniversary video was honored with the “Best Video Presentation” award. The video exemplifies the company’s rich history and commitment to delivering exceptional real estate experiences.

3. Best Overall Campaign – Look No Further: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s campaign, “Look No Further,” emerged as the winner in the “Best Overall Campaign” category. This campaign underscores the brokerage’s unwavering mission to helping customers find their dream homes and showcases the unmatched professionalism and expertise of its team.

In addition to these accolades, Lutgert Construction received the Sand Dollar Award for “Best Direct Mail (by a builder/Remodeler)” for their impactful #NaplesStrong “Your Home is Our Home” campaign.

Quote:

“Our brokerage is immensely proud of these achievements, which exemplify our commitment to excellence, innovation and unparalleled service. These awards underscore the dedication and talent of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s team members and partners.”

— Kathy Forrester, chief marketing officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257