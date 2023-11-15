Major premium bottled water market participants include Nestlé, PepsiCo, Acqua Panna, San Pellegrino, Tata Global Beverages, Danone, Coca-Cola, Voss Water, Perrier, Evian, and Gerolsteiner Brunnen.

Nov. 15, 2023

The premium bottled water market valuation is predicted to cross USD 65 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The unprecedented surge in demand is largely attributed to consumers’ growing health consciousness and the pursuit of high-quality hydration options. There is rising awareness of the adverse effects of sugary beverages that is shifting the preference towards healthier lifestyles. Additionally, the increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging economies that enables them to afford the product is encouraging the industry players to diversify their product range and expand their footprint. For instance, in November 2023, Bisleri International made a notable addition to its premium beverage lineup, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, by introducing ‘Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water.’ This new product aims to provide consumers with a thoughtfully crafted, health-conscious alternative.

The premium bottled water market from the functional water segment is gaining substantial attention and will grow through 2032, as the consumers are seeking more than just hydration; they want added benefits. Functional waters, infused with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are addressing this need. These products are not only refreshing but also offer health-related advantages, appealing to a broader consumer base. In March 2023, PepsiCo’s premium bottled water brand, LIFEWTR, introduced a new water beverage with functional ingredients aimed at bolstering the immune system. Known as LIFEWTR Immune Support, the product provides 10% of the recommended daily value of zinc.

The online retail segment of premium bottled water market is poised to generate significant revenues by 2032. E-commerce platforms offer consumers a convenient and efficient way to access a wide variety of premium water brands. The distribution channels offers benefits like ease of online ordering, home delivery, and the ability to compare products and prices. It allows customers to explore and select premium bottled water products at their convenience, transcending geographical barriers.

The premium bottled water market from the plastic bottles segment will retain a steady revenue share between 2023 and 2032, backed by the introduction of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on sustainable packaging to address environmental concerns. Innovations like biodegradable bottles and reduced plastic use are gaining traction, aligning with the global shift towards eco-friendly practices. The preservation of premium water quality while ensuring minimal environmental footprint will push R&D efforts for plastic bottles with improved ecological features.

North America is emerging as a lucrative growth avenue for premium bottled water market players. The region’s health-conscious population, coupled with a proclivity for convenient and on-the-go hydration options, is fostering substantial growth. As consumers in North America seek quality over quantity, premium bottled water brands are catering to their discerning tastes. The presence of diverse range of products, catering to various preferences, along with higher purchasing power parity (PPP) will augment the regional market growth.

Some of the leading companies involved in the premium bottled water market are Nestlé, PepsiCo, Acqua Panna, San Pellegrino, Tata Global Beverages, Danone, Coca-Cola, Voss Water, Perrier, Evian, and Gerolsteiner Brunnen.

