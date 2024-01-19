The increasing influence of social media and beauty influencers is a major driver shaping the growth of the premium cosmetics market

Rockville, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Premium Cosmetics Market is likely to reach a US value of $261 Bn by the end of 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 7.6%. Premium cosmetics are high-end beauty and skincare products known for their superior quality, ingredients, and overall experience. These products stand out by incorporating top-tier ingredients and advanced formulations, often sourced from exclusive or rare origins.

The packaging is luxurious, contributing to an exclusive and desirable feel. Premium cosmetics are frequently dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and adhere to ethical practices, appealing to consumers who prioritize these factors. Marketing and branding strategies emphasize the brand’s story and values, creating an emotional connection. Limited editions and collaborations with skincare professionals add an element of exclusivity.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4489

Key Segments of Premium Cosmetics Market Research Report

By Product Type By Distribution Channel By Region Skincare

Hair Care

Makeup

Fragrance

Others Online

Offline North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The Premium Cosmetics Market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by a rising consumer demand for top-quality beauty products and a heightened emphasis on personal grooming. The influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and beauty influencers is significantly contributing to increased brand awareness and a growing preference for luxury in the cosmetics industry.

The Premium Cosmetics Market faces challenges during periods of economic uncertainties and downturns, as these conditions can significantly affect consumer spending patterns on high-end cosmetic products. Additionally, the emergence of independent or indie beauty brands presents a challenge to traditional premium cosmetics brands, as these smaller brands gain popularity.

Key Takeaways:

The United States market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2033). The increasing aspiration to emulate celebrities’ aesthetic perfection is expected to drive sales of premium cosmetics in the country.

Asia is poised to be a lucrative market for premium cosmetics as changing consumer preferences and increasing disposable income drive sales. The rise of the upper-middle-class population and a growing inclination towards a more luxurious lifestyle are key factors contributing to this trend.

Currently, skincare products account for approximately 40% of global premium cosmetics sales. In today’s social media-driven era, where appearance plays a crucial role in shaping one’s personality, there has been a significant increase in the demand for cosmetics and skincare products worldwide.

Increasing consumer demand for high-quality beauty products, the influential role of social media and celebrities in enhancing brand awareness, and rising awareness among consumers regarding skincare benefits, ethical practices, and a preference for exclusive formulations are driving the market expansion – Says Fact.MR Expert

The United States boasts the world’s leading entertainment industry and its profound impact on consumer behavior and trends has been enduring. The increasing desire among the general population to mirror the aesthetic perfection exemplified by their favorite celebrities in the entertainment sphere is a significant factor expected to drive the sales of premium cosmetics in the United States throughout the forecast period and beyond.

Factors such as high consumer spending potential, a rising preference for sustainable and vegan beauty products, and an increasing availability of luxury beauty items may also play pivotal roles in shaping the trajectory of premium cosmetics shipments in the coming years. Additionally, the growing acceptance of cosmetics among men is poised to be a transformative factor influencing the future sales landscape of premium cosmetics in the country.

Market Competition

In this competitive environment, key players are actively forging new agreements for acquisitions and mergers to broaden their business reach and increase their presence in the global market. Prominent players in this strategy include Coty, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and Shiseido.

In January 2022, Beiersdorf, a prominent personal care products manufacturer and retailer, disclosed its acquisition of Chantecaille, a high-end cosmetics business established in 1997. This strategic move bolstered Beiersdorf’s portfolio in luxury skincare, consolidating its position in the global competitive arena.

Winning strategies

Major players are capitalizing on the allure of celebrity endorsements to create limited-edition products, adding an element of exclusivity and driving consumer interest.

A successful strategy in the industry involves establishing high-tech, interactive beauty boutiques and flagship stores. These innovative retail spaces provide consumers with immersive experiences, allowing them to test products and engage with the brand uniquely and memorably.

In the industry, market leaders can strategically leverage social media platforms to enhance brand engagement. By curating captivating content, tutorials showcasing product application techniques, and interactive campaigns featuring exclusive offerings, these leaders can establish a direct and meaningful connection with their audience.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4489

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 261 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 81 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures



Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Color Cosmetics Market : The global color cosmetics market is expected to secure US$ 81.74 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global color cosmetics market is projected to display a CAGR of 5.54% while garnering US$ 140.1 Billion.

Organic Hair Care Market : The global organic hair care market stands at US$ 10.32 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for organic hair care products is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a market value of US$ 20.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%, the global organic color cosmetic products market is expected to increase from US$ 23.09 billion in 2023 to a value of US$ 45.85 billion by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.