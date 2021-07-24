Premium Footwear Brand ‘Hevias’ Brings Quality and Innovation back to D2C E-commerce

Hero Image Hero Image

San Francisco, California, United States, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium footwear and accessories brand Hevias is shaking up the industry, bringing a much-needed boost of quality to D2C footwear along with an innovative business model to “boot.” The company, founded by a small team of footwear innovators with generations of industry experience led by industry leader, Rian McCartan (Founder & CEO) focuses their business model on cutting margins – instead of corners – to deliver a footwear experience that’s truly authentic and accessible to all.

Under an innovative business model that redefines direct-to-consumer e-commerce, Hevias has created business partnerships with every touch point of their supply chain, allowing the company to guarantee the highest standards of quality for the best possible value at every step of the process.

Having an exclusively owned supply chain paired with tenured industry experience resulted in a quick and impressive seed round for the young company. With their e-commerce site going live this month, Hevias has sparked interest as they prepare for their first significant venture series this fall.

The company CEO acknowledged the crucial role their supply chain plays in their business model and how he sought out to prove industry norms wrong.

“Our factory partners are the second most important equation in our business model (behind our customers), allowing us the flexibility to bring footwear and accessories to market at unrivaled speed, quality and value while still being made by hand with a deep respect for tradition.”

McCartan, a retail executive with a breadth of experience scaling startups and fortune 500 retailers explains how closing the gap between supplier and retailer is niche he plans to tackle and evolve throughout the industry.

“If we give our manufacturing partners skin in the game, incentivizing them to have speed to market, better quality controls and equitable financial terms, then the customer wins every time.”

With a mission on building an unrivaled quality into the men’s boot and loafer categories, McCartan traveled to León, Mexico, a centuries-old source for some of the world’s finest leathers and home to family-owned artisanal shoemakers that have handed down their craft for generations. To some, it was a dying art, but to him, it was a chance to bring exceptional quality to the masses and create lasting opportunities for these gifted artisans.

The CEO McCartan said their commitment is towards the customer.

“Every creative choice is made with the customer in mind. We sweat every detail, with nothing overlooked. We pride ourselves in doing what is right, not what is easy and we won’t compromise on that. Our customers are the cornerstone of our business, and we want them to look and feel their best.”

Hevias was founded by a small team of footwear innovators with generations of industry experience. Hevias focuses on cutting margins – instead of corners – to deliver a footwear experience that’s truly authentic. The rich supply chain built through great partnerships guarantee the highest standards of quality at every step of the process from the designing of the materials to the factory where all products are handmade with a deep respect for tradition. At Hevias, nothing is overlooked. Every detail and every creative choice is made with the customer in mind. When it is time to look your best – Walk the Kingdom™ with Hevias.

