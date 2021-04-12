Premium Preserves Brand Bonne Maman® Launches First U.S. Digital TV Ad Campaign

Breaking News
RYE, N.Y., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Made simply, with love.

Bonne Maman is pleased to announce its first-ever U.S. digital TV advertising campaign, “Made simply, with love”, launching in eight major markets across the country this month.

Broadcast via digital TV channels, YouTube, and Facebook in key markets across the country, “Made simply, with love” celebrates the core values and traditions upon which Bonne Maman was founded: bringing loved ones and family together with delicious recipes.

Showcasing Bonne Maman’s hallmark preserves made with only the finest natural ingredients and highest quality fruit, this first foray into digital TV video advertising represents one arm of the brand’s fully integrated 2021 marketing campaign.

Media markets include: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Cincinnati, OH; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Rochester, NY; San Diego, CA; and Tampa, FL.

The #2 preserves brand in the U.S., Bonne Maman reported over $115.6M in sales last year, a 31% increase from 2019. In addition to year-over-year retail sales growth, Bonne Maman achieved 136% household penetration growth, further solidifying the company’s brand position in the Food category.

Bonne Maman products, including preserves, jellies, and spreads are widely available at supermarkets and local gourmet stores nationwide. Open a jar and enjoy the secret to all Bonne Maman products: Made Simply, With Love.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. and #3 selling brand of preserves in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality and follows timeless French culinary tradition. All Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman is made with natural ingredients, has no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother’s kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us

Source: Andros Foods, USA, Inc.

