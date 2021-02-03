Premium Vinegar Maker Marukan Offers Two Tasty Possibilities for Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness

Marukan Launches Apple Cider Vinegar Products Two new products – Marukan® Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Marukan® Organic Apple Cider & Rice Vinegar Drink Blend (pictured above) – are now available on Amazon.com and at grocery, specialty health, and natural food retailers nationwide.

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A dual-product launch from the world’s first and finest rice vinegar brand is out to show health-conscious consumers that a daily apple cider vinegar wellness routine can be a deliciously drinkable experience.

Leveraging its 370-year Japanese rice vinegar brewing legacy that includes 46 years in the U.S., Marukan Vinegar USA, Inc., a division of Marukan founded in Kiyosu, Japan in 1649, is extending its famous name to apple cider vinegar for the first time with two new products that offer health enthusiasts a surprisingly pleasant alternative to bitter-tasting apple cider vinegars on the market.

The two new Marukan products are now available on Amazon.com and at grocery, specialty health and natural food retailers nationwide. Bucking convention, the company is using 24-oz. bottles that fill a consumer need for a lower-priced alternative than the ubiquitous 32-oz. bottles currently dominating supermarket shelves.

Marukan ® Organic Apple Cider Vinegar – The newest member of the Marukan family builds on the brand’s premium, 370-year vinegar legacy to create a raw, unfiltered, gluten-, calorie- and fat-free apple cider vinegar with a tangy apple cider flavor from apples grown in the U.S., plus all the category attributes that users expect including the Mother of Vinegar and certified organic, Non-GMO and Kosher status.

– The newest member of the Marukan family builds on the brand’s premium, 370-year vinegar legacy to create a raw, unfiltered, gluten-, calorie- and fat-free apple cider vinegar with a tangy apple cider flavor from apples grown in the U.S., plus all the category attributes that users expect including the Mother of Vinegar and certified organic, Non-GMO and Kosher status. Marukan® Organic Apple Cider & Rice Vinegar Drink Blend – Marukan offers a world’s-first blend of apple cider vinegar and rice vinegar that combines all the inherent benefits of both products with the brand’s generations of premium vinegar expertise. The result is a great-tasting daily solution to customers’ health and wellness lifestyles with only 1 gram of sugar per serving.

“Leave it to Marukan to change consumer perceptions about what is possible with apple cider vinegar health and wellness,” said Jon Tanklage, president of Marukan Vinegar USA, Inc. “Thanks to our generations-old tradition of producing and blending the highest quality vinegars, we’re able to offer health enthusiasts a smooth-tasting apple cider vinegar core product as well as the world’s first, better-tasting blend of apple cider vinegar and rice vinegar that they will actually want to drink.”

Tanklage says that instead of rushing to market, the Marukan way is to spend the time necessary to ensure that any new product meets the same high expectations as the brand’s industry-leading premium rice vinegars.

“This is Marukan where a 370-year track record in rice vinegar sets the world’s highest bar for new products,” he said. “Leveraging our vinegar brewing experience for the benefit of apple cider vinegar users everywhere is a natural evolution of the Marukan brand.”

Made from fresh-pressed apples grown in the U.S., both Marukan apple cider vinegar products include the Mother of Vinegar and are raw, unfiltered, gluten-free, calorie-free and fat-free, as well as certified organic, Non-GMO and Kosher.

Another key benefit of both new products is the 24-oz., right-sized bottle with classic Marukan label that gives customers a lower-priced alternative to competitors’ 32-oz. bottles. Says Tanklage: “Our research suggests that a 24-oz. bottle is especially attractive to the increasing number of health enthusiasts who are new to the apple cider vinegar routine and want a lower cost of entry.”

Beyond grocery stores, specialty health and natural food retailers, both new products are now on Amazon.com, ensuring national consumer availability. For ordering details, go to www.marukan-usa.com/our-products/apple-cider-vinegar.

To appeal to foodies and health enthusiasts alike, Marukan created a collection of new original recipes including salads, soups, sides and entrees featuring Marukan® Original Apple Cider Vinegar, and smoothies and other drinks based on Marukan® Organic Apple Cider Vinegar & Rice Vinegar Drink Blend. Visit the Marukan Apple Cider Vinegar recipe blog post at www.marukan-usa.com/marukan-apple-cider-vinegar-recipes for details.

Marukan will also announce a major promotion in the coming weeks to encourage consumers to sample the products and discover their health benefits for themselves.

For Marukan Apple Cider Vinegar products plus recipes and other resources, visit www.MarukanACV.com and Marukan’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Marukan Vinegar USA, Inc.

Home of The World’s Finest Rice Vinegar, Marukan produces premium, seasoned, unseasoned and organic rice vinegars and ponzu soy dressings using natural, slow-brewing, centuries-old methods perfected in Japan to create products of legendary aroma, flavor and taste. Marukan Vinegar USA, Inc., is a division of Marukan, founded in 1649 in Kiyosu, Japan.

For information, visit www.marukan-usa.com.

