Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market revenue to cross USD 9.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Brazil prenatal and new-born genetic testing market valuation to reach USD 222 million by 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of birth defects among newborns and growing frequency of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus across the country.

According to latest report “Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market by Technology (Screening, Diagnostic), Disease (Downs Syndrome, Phenylketonuria, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia), End-use (Hospitals, Maternity & Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of prenatal and new-born genetic testing will cross $9.5 billion by 2027.

Technological advancements in prenatal and new-born genetic testing has led to development of several techniques that aid in detection of genetic malformation in the infants. The advent of novel technologies has drastically impacted the current prenatal screening and testing practice for chromosomal defects in the fetus. These developments have enabled the use of expanded carrier screening approach, minimally invasive techniques such as fetal DNA-based screening for single-gene disorders as well as aneuploidy and recently, for sub-chromosomal abnormalities. Introduction of next-generation sequencing (NGS), chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) in screening and diagnosis of infants for congenital abnormalities has revolutionized the sector. The rapid progression in prenatal genetic testing and fetal screening technology has enabled numerous diagnostic options for the detection of genetic conditions and chromosomal alterations in the antenatal age. Adoption of these technically superior products have fuelled the expedition related to factors causing intellectual disability, rare genetic & genomic conditions and birth defects among others. These developments that are increasing the precision, effectivity and feasibility of the genetic tests will drive the demand for prenatal genetic testing and screening. Moreover, a group of Estonian scientists have developed genetic testing technique called TAC-seq that enables number of clinical biomarkers to be analyzed simultaneously at single-molecule level. This facilitates sensitivity, accuracy, affordability of the prenatal genetic tests. With a growing technological advancement, the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

The screening segment in the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market is anticipated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027 on account of the rising demand for minimally invasive prenatal testing and complications associated with invasive genetic testing. Chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis are the predominant approaches used in invasive fetal genetic testing that pose certain amount of risk of miscarriage. There are multiple incidents involving these screening tests offering false or faulty clinical outcomes. As a result, the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is growing rapidly. This test provides highly precise clinical data related to genetic conditions including trisomies 21, 18 and 13 along with rapid clinical outcomes and reduced risk of complications. With continuous research and use of NIPT by certain laboratories for screening other aneuploidies including duplications and micro-deletions, the segment share is slated to expand significantly, promoting the industry growth in the coming years.

The phenylketonuria held 10% of the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market share in 2020 and will hit around USD 1 billion by 2027 owing to the high prevalence phenylketonuria and government initiatives to promote screening and diagnostics for early detection of phenylketonuria. Phenylketonuria is a genetic disorder caused due to chromosomal abnormalities in phenylalanine metabolism that results in non-reversible nerve cell damage. The incidence of phenylketonuria differs among ethnic groups and regions globally. In the U.S., phenylketonuria is reported among 1 in 10,000 to 15,000 newborns. The estimated figures indicate that the global incidence of phenylketonuria is 6.002 per 100,000 neonates with over 450,000 individuals suffering from the condition as per the National Centers for Biotechnology Information. The National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) initiated joint study to assess the efficacy of specialized diet for phenylketonuria and promoted the screening of newborn infants in all states. The high incidence of phenylketonuria and growing government support will increase the use of prenatal and new-born genetic testing, thereby facilitating the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market expansion

The maternity & speciality clinics segment in the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market captured more than 33% of revenue share in 2020 and is projected to cross USD 3.2 billion by 2027. Rising number of preterm birth, high prenatal mortality rate and increasing demand for prenatal care are the major drivers contributing to the segment growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 900,000 newborns die as preterm births in the last twelve weeks of pregnancy in sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, the demand for prenatal care is increasing attributed to the rising rate of mortality among infants during pregnancy. The growing demand for pregnancy care and high fetal mortality would channelize the demand for maternity & specialty clinics.

Brazil prenatal and new-born genetic testing market size will account for over USD 222 million by 2027 led by the rising prevalence of birth defects among newborns and growing frequency of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus across the country. According to a study published in Pan American Health Magazine, a survey conducted in Brazil reports that around 42% of the participants had chromosomal abnormalities. Down’s syndrome was reported to be highly prevalent condition followed by Turner’s syndrome and Klinefelter’s syndrome. As per the National Centers for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), birth defects are approximately reported in 3-5% of the population and are amongst the leading factors causing infant mortality and long-term disability. Significant proportion of population affected from genetic and chromosomal malformations would increase the acceptance of prenatal and new-born genetic testing. Moreover, national policies introduced by the Brazil government to encourage pregnant women for screening would prove beneficial for the business growth.

Some of the major players operating in the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market include Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), Berry Genomics, BGI, Biorad, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America, Natera, Qiagen, Sequenom, Trivitron Healthcare and Verinata Health among others. These companies are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches and research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

