Prep for Labor Day weekend with this handy propane grilling checklist

Winston-Salem, NC, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No one can deny that Labor Day was made for grilling. Labor Day is so much more than a holiday set aside to recognize our great nation’s advancements as a result of our forefathers’ hard work and all of us today.

If you’re like millions of Americans, Labor Day is another opportunity to get in front of your propane grill and prepare a delicious meal for family and friends. It is, in fact, the third most popular grilling holiday in the U.S., when 56% of American grill owners fire up their grills, according to a 2020 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association survey. But no one wants to work too hard on Labor Day! That’s why Blue Rhino has taken the time to provide this helpful Labor Day checklist:

  • Pick out great recipes. Whether you’re a fan of chicken, beef, or pork, or prefer a vegetarian option or two, there are more than 400 gas grill, smoker, and griddle recipes for Labor Day celebrations of all sizes at BlueRhino.com.
  • Plenty of food and drink. We’re a big believer in the saying that food and drink bring people together. Head to your local grocery store and select your favorite food and beverages before making those recipes come to life!
  • Grilling essentials. Spatula. Tongs. Grill fork. Put all three together and you have the Stainless Steel Toolset. And a beverage in hand while grilling, of course!
  • Assign a helper. To ensure your focus is on the food, consider assigning someone to assist with the grilling experience. Having a helping hand can go a long way to a perfectly executed holiday cookout!
  • Educate yourself! Read up on our handy Grilling Tips and Techniques and Propane Grilling Safety Tips.
  • Don’t forget the propane! Be sure to visit any of the more than 60,000 Blue Rhino propane exchange locations. Use our Propane Finder tool to locate your next grill tank or text FIND to 75653. And for those who live in one of our 12 Home Delivery markets, take advantage of an inspected, ready-to-grill Blue Rhino tank delivered to your doorstep!

“Blue Rhino has helped Americans fuel fun backyard adventures for nearly three decades now,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Rhino parent company Ferrellgas. “We’re thrilled to play an important role in our customer’s grilling experience as they prepare to enjoy a safe and fun holiday weekend.”

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and sold today at more than 60,000 retail outlets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino is America’s #1 propane tank exchange brand and a part of Ferrellgas, L.P. Its home delivery service is available in select markets across the country. More information about the brand can be found at BlueRhino.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

