Cary, NC, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) continues to be one of the most in-demand Networking certifications in the IT industry. It is routinely ranked as one of the most important mid-level credentials across various specialties. Professionals who earn their CCNP can command salaries ranging from $80,000 to $200,000 and beyond, according to recent data from SimplyHired. Enterprises that have IT departments stacked with CCNP certifications can be confident their teams are knowledgeable, engaged, and experienced in the most up-to-date technology.

Achieving the CCNP is a significant investment in both time and money, as the cost of the exam alone exceeds $2,000. Therefore, proper training and studying habits are crucial to establish before attempting to take the exam. A top-flight training program will include expert training from instructors who are established in the field and adept at teaching those skills, access to hands-on labs, and an established feedback loop.

INE, the leading provider of online technical training for the IT industry, recently launched a new CCNP Enterprise Learning Path . The suite of courses, labs, quizzes, and workbooks was developed to assist networking professionals with upskilling and preparing for the CCNP Enterprise exam.

Who Is It For?

Anyone with foundational skills in networking can benefit from the new learning path, but it is specifically designed for those:

Preparing for the CCNP Enterprise Certification from Cisco

Networking professionals interested in upskilling

CCNP-Certified professionals preparing for their 3-year recertification

INE’s Learning Path has over 100 hands-on virtual labs that give users practical experience that can easily transfer to day-to-day tactical application at work.

“Entry-level networking administrators and engineers frequently find that their job tasks fall into the categories of ‘rack-and-stack,’ recabling (or cable tracing for troubleshooting purposes), and some minimal configuration implementation,” says INE Technical Instructor Keith Bogart, a networking professional with more than 25 years of Cisco experience who collaborated on the learning path by creating ENSLD course content. “With time and experience, responsibilities often evolve and become more complex. But many network engineers dream of the day they will be given the task of designing a network from scratch, and that accomplishment is what INE’s ENSLD Learning Path will help you achieve.”

The Cisco CCNP Enterprise certification requires the exam taker to complete the core exam and one of the following concentration exams:

ENARSI: Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services

ENSDWI: Implementing Cisco SD-WAN Solutions

ENSLD: Designing Cisco Enterprise Networks

ENWLSD: Designing Cisco Enterprise Wireless Networks

ENWLSI: Implementing Cisco Enterprise Wireless Networks

ENAUTO: Automating Cisco Enterprise Solutions

ENCC (New Exam from Cisco this fall!): Designing and Implementing Cloud Connectivity

This coursework, and the content throughout the CCNP Enterprise Learning Path, are designed to help professionals upskill in their careers. This can lead to promotions, pay increases, and much more. To learn how your enterprise can benefit from an investment in INE training, click here . To prep for the next step in your career journey, click here .

About INE: INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry.

Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class expert instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cyber security, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

CONTACT: Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 kbrown@ine.com