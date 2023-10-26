Associa Winter Weather Tips Prepare Your Community For Winter Weather Emergencies

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. A knowledgeable and informed board of directors is key to a successful, well-run HOA. These tips are designed to help your community prepare for the upcoming winter season with minimal disruptions.

Assess Your Community’s Potential for Risk & Damage

Winter weather risk is highly specific to each community. Assess how a weather event can impact your community and residents. Factors to consider include:

Community location and layout

Type of association

Demographics of community’s residents

Types of buildings and mechanical equipment

Identify Potential Winter Weather Issues

Identify specific risks winter weather poses for the community, such as:

Power outages

Burst pipes due to exposure to below freezing temperatures

Dangerous roads or walkways from ice and snow build-up

Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

Improper heating through unsafe space heaters and fireplaces

Create a Winter Weather Emergency Committee

This committee will facilitate outreach and create a plan that can be quickly and easily implemented when problems arise. Points to consider include:

Budget and contracts for snow and ice removal

Processes for ensuring common areas are free of hazards

Procedures for handling power outages

Communication with homeowners

Review regulatory provisions and insurance coverage

Any vulnerable homeowners who may require special assistance

Make a Winter Weather Plan

Create a manual for homeowners and first responders with all steps the community must take during an emergency. Some information to include in your plan:

Locations of shut-off valves for water in the case of a burst pipe

Location and instructions for alternative heating methods, such as space heaters or fireplaces

Snow removal contract and vendor contact information

List of responsibilities for the board, committee, and homeowners

Help Community Members Prepare

Education and advance planning go a long way in preparing for any emergency situation. These are some tips to help residents prepare.

Educate community members on what to do in specific situations.

How to create and what to include in an emergency preparedness kit

Put winter weather plan in writing and share with board of directors and residents.

Advise homeowners how emergency communication will be delivered.

Be Prepared for All Potential Weather Events

To be fully prepared for any situation, download Associa’s e-book, “Disaster Preparedness: Creating a Plan for Your Community.” It includes additional details and insight to help you make informed plans that keep your community and its residents safe any time of year.

