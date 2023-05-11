In the prepared flour mixes market, bread mix is the dominant product category, with a 52% market share globally. The surge in demand for convenience foods and interest in baking at home are fueling the growth of this segment.

New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global prepared flour mixes market estimated at USD 29.4 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 59.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2023-2032

The market for products made from a combination of various flours, starches also other components that are pre-mixed and packed for use in a variety of food applications is referred to as the “global prepared flour mixes market.” These mixtures are constantly used in the making of pasta, pizza crusts, tortillas, and baked goods like bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries.

The market for prepared flour mixes has expanded in recent years as a result of a number of factors, including rising consumer demand for quick-to-prepare foods as well as the expansion of the food service sector. Prepared flour mixes are a desirable alternative for producers because they can also reduce waste and increase consistency in food production.

Key Takeaway:

By product, the Bread mix segment dominates the globally prepared flor mixes market with 52% market share.

By application, the bakery shop application dominates the globally prepared flour mixes market with a 55% market share due to the increasing demand for bakery products, like bread, muffins, cakes, and pastries are being boosted by the huge variety of flavors available in the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33%.

Europe is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

Europe is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to the gluten-free as well as organic flour mixes also increasing in this region

Factors affecting the growth of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market. Some of these factors include:

Consumer Demand: Consumer demand is the most significant factor that affects the growth of the prepared flour mixes market. The increasing demand for convenience foods, as well as ready-to-eat food, has led to an increased demand for prepared flour mixes

Changing Lifestyle: The changing lifestyle of consumers, coupled with increasing urbanization and hectic schedules, has resulted in a shift towards convenience foods. Prepared flour mixes offer an easy and quick solution for preparing meals, which has led to an increase in their demand.

Increasing Health Concerns: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for healthier food options. Prepared flour mixes manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing gluten-free, organic as well as whole-grain flour mixes.

Innovative Product Development: Companies in the Prepared Flour Mixes market are continually innovating and introducing new products to meet the changing consumer demands. The introduction of new flavors and mixes can attract consumers and increase the market size.

Distribution and Availability: The distribution and availability of Prepared Flour Mixes products play a significant role in their growth. The availability of these products in supermarkets, grocery stores, as well as online platforms can increase their reach and demand.

Top Trends in the Prepared Flour Mixes Market

With the growing incidence of celiac disease as well as gluten intolerance, there is a growing demand for gluten-free flour mixes. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering a wide range of gluten-free options, including mixes made from corn flour, rice flour, and other alternative grains.

The prepared flour mixes market is no longer limited to developed countries. As more consumers in emerging markets adopt Western eating habits, there is an opportunity for prepared flour mixes manufacturers to expand into new regions. Industries are increasingly focusing on the region like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where there is a growing middle class and also increasing demand for convenience foods. To stay competitive, prepared flour mixes manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new products. Some key players are focused on organic also non-GMO ingredients, while others are developing mixes that cater to the specific dietary needs of the customer, such as vegan, keto, and paleo diets.

Market Growth

With the growing incidence of celiac disease as well as gluten intolerance, there is a growing demand for gluten-free flour mixes. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering a wide range of gluten-free options, including mixes made from corn flour, rice flour, and other alternative grains.

The prepared flour mixes market is no longer limited to developed countries. As more consumers in emerging markets adopt Western eating habits, there is an opportunity for prepared flour mixes manufacturers to expand into new regions. Industries are increasingly focusing on regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where there is a growing middle class and also increasing demand for convenience foods. To stay competitive, prepared flour mixes manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new products. Some key players are focused on organic also non-GMO ingredients, while others are developing mixes that cater to the specific dietary needs of the customer, such as vegan, keto, and paleo diets.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the globally prepared flour mixes market with a 33% market share. The demand for the wholesale industry is growing fast due to the rising consumption of bakery products in this region. The busy lifestyle of customers prefers ready-to-eat food which is a driving factor of the prepared flour mixes market. The European market is expected to have significant growth due to the gluten-free as well as organic flour mixes also increasing in this region. presence of major players such as Cargill and Nestle have boosted the market growth in this region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 29.4 billion Market Size (2032) USD 59.5 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.5% North America Revenue Share 33.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Prepared flour mixes offer consumer convenience by eliminating the need to measure and combine flours and additions. Due to this decision, they are a well-liked option for the busy consumer who wants cooked meals quickly and effortlessly. Prepared flours are typically cheaper than buying individual flours and components. This is especially true for bakers and home cooks who operate on a small scale and don’t require significant ingredients. Due to the rise in illnesses and gluten sensitivity, there was an increase in demand. This demand now includes pre-made flour mixtures. As baked goods like cakes, bread, and cookies have become more and more popular around the world, so has the demand for premade flour mixtures. The food industry is expanding quickly with new products and brands, giving businesses the chance to release cutting-edge products on the market. Customers are becoming more concerned about their health and looking for healthier eating options. Whole grains, plant-based proteins, and superfoods are some of the healthy ingredients found in prepared flour that are gaining popularity.

Market Restraints

The market for prepared flour mixes is highly competitive, with many major competitors present. There could be greater competition, which might lead to decreased manufacturer profit margins and reduced prices. The market for natural and organic products is growing as consumer preferences are always changing. Manufacturers might need to supply merchandise and maintain consumer preferences, which can be costly and time-consuming. The preservatives and additives used in prepared flour mixes are usually perceived as harmful products by consumers due to health-related concerns. Customers would be reluctant to purchase these products as a result, which may limit their market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The global prepared flour mixes market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming year. This growth can attribute to some factors like consumer preference, increasing popularity of ready-to-eat foods also increasing demand for convenience food. For consumers who wish to produce baked goods like bread, cakes, and pastries without having to measure and combine individual ingredients, prepared flour mixes offer a straightforward and time-saving solution. For customers who appreciate convenience also dependability, these mixes also provide consistency in taste as well as quality, which is vital. Another factor in the growth of the global prepared flour mix market is the increasing demand for gluten-free and allergen-free products. The availability of prepared flour mixtures made especially for those people with dietary restrictions such as nut-free mixes and gluten-free is likely to increase demand for these goods.

Report Segmentation of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Product Insight

Based on product, the Bread mix segment dominates the globally prepared flour mixes market with a 52% market share. The bread mix segment is one of the major categories in this prepared flour mix market. Which includes a variety of products like Multigrain bread mix, white bread mix, wheat bread mix, and others. The growing popularity of home baking as well as the rising demand for prepared foods are these two factors that have contributed to the expansion of the bread mix market. Products made from bread mixes are favored by customers who want to experience freshly baked bread without the inconvenience of creating it from scratch, they are easy to use and also required little work for baking. The demand for wheat and multigrain bread mix product is being driven by the rising concern for health and wellness.

Application Insight

By application analysis, the bakery shop application was dominating the globally prepared flour mixes market with 55% market share due to the increasing demand for bakery products, like bread, muffins, cakes, and pastries are being boosted by the huge variety of flavors available in the market. The household segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasting period. Due to in pandemic season, people become more health-conscious they prefer baking such types of products at home.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Bread Mix

Pastry Mix

Batter Mix

Based on the Application

Household

Bakery Shop

Food Processing Industry

Other Application

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

To obtain an advantage over rivals, important players are using a range of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. In addition, a lot of businesses are developing and launching new products to increase their capacity and solidify their position in the market. Custom-formulated flour solutions are available from manufacturers for customers in the premium segment. In order to profit from the aforementioned trend, important corporations are also focusing on narrow consumer bases.

Some of the major players include:

ADM

Lesaffre

Bakels Group

PURATOS

Associated British Foods plc

Allied Pinnacle Pty. Ltd.

Intermix

Rich Products Corp.

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Yihai Kerry

Nitto-fuji International Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Pondan (PPMI)

Interflour Group Pte. Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Prepared Flour Mixes Market

In July 2021, Bakels announced the acquisition of Innovative Bakery Resources (IBR), a leading bakery ingredient supplier based in California, USA. The acquisition expands Bakels’ presence in the North American market and strengthens its position as a global supplier of bakery ingredients.

In May 2021, Bakels opened a new production facility in Shanghai, China, to meet the growing demand for bakery ingredients in the region. The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will enable Bakels to better serve its customers in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

