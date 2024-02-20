Legal Strategies for Women Leaders Logo

LANSING, MICH., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back for its third year, Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s “Legal Strategies for Women Leaders” webinar series is a program crafted to help women business leaders stay abreast of new laws, regulations and other beneficial resources. Each session will begin at 9 am EST and will last roughly 30 minutes.

With 2024 being an election year, the first session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 and will feature Municipal & Election Law attorney Mallory Reader. Mallory will be discussing the topic of “campaign financing” and what businesses are allowed and not allowed to do when contributing to a campaign.

To register for any of 2024’ssessions, please use the following Zoom link: bit.ly/2024WomenLeaders

These sessions will provide ample opportunities for participants to ask questions and discuss the legal opportunities and challenges that women leaders face. These sessions will be moderated by business attorneys, Amanda Dernovshek and Mindi Johnson.

Other topics to be covered in 2024 include:

Tuesday, June 4 – Business & IP attorney, Lindsey Mead, will be discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is being used by businesses along with the opportunities/risks of using AI. Lindsey will also include some current trends that she is seeing such as copyright infringement claims and the use of AI by financial institutions to review/approve financing.

Wednesday, October 16 – Litigator Kelly Reed Lucas will be discussing the topic of “mediation” i.e. what it is, when to do it, why to do it, and what to expect in the process.

Recordings of previous sessions can be found here: fosterswift.com/communications-videos.html. Contact [email protected] if you have further questions about this program.

Below is a list of all women attorneys at the Foster Swift law firm:

Name Practice Area Office Leslie A. Abdoo Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids Courtney G. Agrusa Municipal & Public Entity Southfield Melanie A. Assad Insurance Law Grand Rapids Andrea Badalucco Family Law Southfield Alicia W. Birach Business Succession Planning Southfield Dora A. Brantley Commercial Litigation Southfield Sara L. Cunningham Commercial Litigation Lansing Amanda J. Dernovshek Business & Tax Lansing Samantha L. Diamond Workers’ Compensation Lansing Jackie A. Dupler Family Law Lansing Julie I. Fershtman Insurance Defense Southfield Laura J. Genovich Bankruptcy & Municipal Law Grand Rapids Anna K. Gibson Estate Planning Lansing Stefania Gismondi No-Fault Litigation Southfield Julie L. Hamlet Employee Benefits Grand Rapids Erica E. L. Huddas Estate Planning Lansing Mindi M. Johnson Employee Benefits Grand Rapids Dina D. Kashat Workers’ Compensation Lansing Rachael Kuilema Klein Estate Planning Grand Rapids Gabrielle C. Lawrence Family Law & Estate Planning Lansing Kelly Reed Lucas Business Law & Mediation Lansing Paula K. Manis Business Law & Mediation Lansing Lindsey M. Mead Business Law & IP Lansing Jennifer L. Montasir General Litigation & Family Law Southfield Alaina M. Nelson Estate Planning Lansing Rachel G. Olney No-Fault Litigation Southfield Mallory E. Reader Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids McKenna S. Rivers Environmental & Labor Law Lansing Danielle N. Romano Insurance Law Southfield Anne M. Seurynck Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids Hilary J. Stafford General Litigation Lansing Deanna Swisher Commercial Litigation Lansing Destiny R. Sykes Bankruptcy & Real Estate Law Lansing Jennifer B. Van Regenmorter Health Care Law Holland

