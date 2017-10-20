Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) Market, 2022 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) in Metric Tons and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments: Industrial, Aerospace, and Recreation.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- APCM, LLC (USA)
- Axiom Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
- Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Hexcel Corporation (USA)
- Holding Company Composite (Russia)
- Isola Group (USA)
- Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- SGL Group
- The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Zoltek Companies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Major Advantages of Prepregs
Growing Prominence of Prepregs
Developed Markets Lead, while Emerging Markets Spearhead Growth
Industrial Segment Leads Prepregs Usage
Carbon Fibers Prepregs Rule the Roost
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications
User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day
Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound
Gaining Popularity
Composite Tooling Prepreg Market
Heat Shrink Tapes
Making Autoclaves Redundant
SQRTM
a Leap Forward in Composite Molding
3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs
Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications
Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Urbanization Spurs Market Growth
Overview of End-Use Applications
Aerospace
Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Composite Materials Market
Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components Also Witnesses Strong Growth
Growing Demand for Composites from Aircraft Interior Manufacturers
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Emergence of New, Unconventional Composite Technologies for Use in Aircraft Interiors
OAA in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing
An Insight
Defense & Space
UAVs: Favorable Growth Opportunities
Industrial
Automotive
Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components
Marine
Global Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites
Renewable Energy
Wind Energy
Strong Growth in Wind Energy Sector
A Case for Capitalizing Opportunities
Will Prepreg Replace Resin-Infused Glass Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps?
Recreation Industry
Sporting Goods
Prepregs to Make a Mark in Snow Skis
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Overview
Acquisition of In-house Prepregging: Varying Needs Demand Varying Strategies
Market Leaders Focus on Capacity Expansions
4. GLOBAL CARBON FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET
AN INSIGHT
Carbon Fiber Market: Introduction
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
Large and Small Tow
Capacity Utilization
Cyclical Trend
Complexity
High Cost
High Degree of Integration
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Dielectric Composites Find Extensive Applications in Stealth Technology
5. GLASS FIBER INDUSTRY – AN INSIGHT
Glass Fibers: An Introduction
Key Features
Physical Properties of Glass Fibers
Electrical Properties of Glass Fibers
A Brief History
Types of Glass Fibers
On Basis of Geometry
On Basis of Composition
Types of Glass Fibers
Characteristics of Select Types of Glass Fiber
A-Glass
C-Glass
D-Glass
E-Glass
S-Glass
Structural Composition of Various Glass Fibers
End-Use Market Dynamics Set the Tone for Future Growth
Glass Fiber Composite Products: Advancements Fuel Demand from Various Applications
New Application Areas for Reinforced Plastics
Advanced Materials Challenge Glass Fiber’ Dominance in Reinforcement Market
Infrastructure Projects: Opportunity for Glass Fiber Composites Market
Emission Reduction Mandates: Opportunity in Automotive Industry
Long-Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene
A Growing Market
Glass Fiber Manufacturing Shifts to Asia
Demand for Glass Fiber in Niche Applications
Glass Fiber Companies Face Cut-Throat Competition
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Value Chain
Prepregs and ACMs Inter-linked Nodes of the Same Network
Industrial Composites
Advanced Composites
Resins Used in Prepregs
Thermoplastic Prepregs
Thermoset Prepregs
Types of Prepregs
Glass Prepregs
Merits of Prepregs
Additional Uses
Demerits of Pre-pregs
Formation of Voids
Characteristics of Prepregs
Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites
Basic Forms of Prepregs
Tow-preg
Fabric Prepreg
Unidirectional Prepreg
Reinforcements Employed for Prepregs
Resins Employed for Prepregs
Manufacture of Prepregs
Thermosetting Prepreg Processes
Hot Melt Coating
Solution Coating
Comparison
Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes
Table 16: Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg Manufacture (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Processing of Prepregs
Storage & Out-time of Prepreg
Comparison of Prepreg with Wet Lay-up for Use in Carbon Composites
Comparison of Prepreg with Wet Lay-up in terms of Cost Elements
Comparison of Prepreg with Other Composite Molding Processes
Applications
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Roth Composite Machinery Introduces New Prepreg Line
Hexcel Supplies HexPly Carbon Fibre/Epoxy Prepreg to MC-21-300 New Generation Commercial Aircraft
Solvay Unveils SolvaLite 730* Thermoset Prepreg Resin System
Hexcel Develops HexPly M781 Fast-Curing Prepreg System
Rogers Launches 92ML Laminate and Prepreg Materials
Dragonplate Introduces New Birch Core, High Modulus Prepreg Carbon Fiber Sheets
HCS Rolls Out Three Graphene-enhanced Carbon Fiber Prepreg Products
Toho Tenax Introduces New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg
SGL to Introduce Recycled Carbon Fibers-based ICV Prepreg
NTPT Launches Upgraded Marine Prepreg Product Range
NTPT Introduces Thinner Prepreg Tape for Creating Lightweight Sandwich Panels
Isola Rolls Out Chronon Prepreg and Laminate Materials
Cytec Unveils DForm Fabric Tooling Prepreg Format
Arkema Rolls Out Glass-Reinforced Polystrand Thermoplastic Tapes and Prepregs for Europe
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Chomarat and GMS Composites Ink Distribution Agreement
NTPT Bags JEC World 2016 Innovation Award for TPT Quartz Thin Ply Prepreg
Solvay Acquires Cytec
Toray and Boeing Ink Supply Agreement for TORAYCA Prepreg
Mitsubishi Rayon to Establish New Factory in Germany for SMC Intermediate Materials
Toray to Take Over Majority Shares in Delta Tech
Hexcel Launches Site for New Factory and Expands Capacity in Prepreg Facilities in France
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5nxsnt/prepreg
CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Composites
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global Cholesterol Testing Market, 2016-2024 – Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Demand for Cholesterol Testing - October 20, 2017
- IT – INET Nordic and Genium INET – Reminder – Change of trading system for Convertible Bonds effective October 30, 2017 - October 20, 2017
- Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) Market, 2022 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - October 20, 2017