Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) Market, 2022 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Major Advantages of Prepregs

Growing Prominence of Prepregs

Developed Markets Lead, while Emerging Markets Spearhead Growth

Industrial Segment Leads Prepregs Usage

Carbon Fibers Prepregs Rule the Roost

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg Applications

User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day

Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound

Gaining Popularity

Composite Tooling Prepreg Market

Heat Shrink Tapes

Making Autoclaves Redundant

SQRTM

a Leap Forward in Composite Molding

3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs

Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and Applications

Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Urbanization Spurs Market Growth

Overview of End-Use Applications

Aerospace

Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Composite Materials Market

Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components Also Witnesses Strong Growth

Growing Demand for Composites from Aircraft Interior Manufacturers

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New, Unconventional Composite Technologies for Use in Aircraft Interiors

OAA in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing

An Insight

Defense & Space

UAVs: Favorable Growth Opportunities

Industrial

Automotive

Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass Manufacture of Automotive Components

Marine

Global Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites

Renewable Energy

Wind Energy

Strong Growth in Wind Energy Sector

A Case for Capitalizing Opportunities

Will Prepreg Replace Resin-Infused Glass Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps?

Recreation Industry

Sporting Goods

Prepregs to Make a Mark in Snow Skis

3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Overview

Acquisition of In-house Prepregging: Varying Needs Demand Varying Strategies

Market Leaders Focus on Capacity Expansions

4. GLOBAL CARBON FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET

AN INSIGHT

Carbon Fiber Market: Introduction

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Large and Small Tow

Capacity Utilization

Cyclical Trend

Complexity

High Cost

High Degree of Integration

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Dielectric Composites Find Extensive Applications in Stealth Technology

5. GLASS FIBER INDUSTRY – AN INSIGHT

Glass Fibers: An Introduction

Key Features

Physical Properties of Glass Fibers

Electrical Properties of Glass Fibers

A Brief History

Types of Glass Fibers

On Basis of Geometry

On Basis of Composition

Types of Glass Fibers

Characteristics of Select Types of Glass Fiber

A-Glass

C-Glass

D-Glass

E-Glass

S-Glass

Structural Composition of Various Glass Fibers

End-Use Market Dynamics Set the Tone for Future Growth

Glass Fiber Composite Products: Advancements Fuel Demand from Various Applications

New Application Areas for Reinforced Plastics

Advanced Materials Challenge Glass Fiber’ Dominance in Reinforcement Market

Infrastructure Projects: Opportunity for Glass Fiber Composites Market

Emission Reduction Mandates: Opportunity in Automotive Industry

Long-Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene

A Growing Market

Glass Fiber Manufacturing Shifts to Asia

Demand for Glass Fiber in Niche Applications

Glass Fiber Companies Face Cut-Throat Competition

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Value Chain

Prepregs and ACMs Inter-linked Nodes of the Same Network

Industrial Composites

Advanced Composites

Resins Used in Prepregs

Thermoplastic Prepregs

Thermoset Prepregs

Types of Prepregs

Glass Prepregs

Merits of Prepregs

Additional Uses

Demerits of Pre-pregs

Formation of Voids

Characteristics of Prepregs

Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites

Basic Forms of Prepregs

Tow-preg

Fabric Prepreg

Unidirectional Prepreg

Reinforcements Employed for Prepregs

Resins Employed for Prepregs

Manufacture of Prepregs

Thermosetting Prepreg Processes

Hot Melt Coating

Solution Coating

Comparison

Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes

Table 16: Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg Manufacture (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Processing of Prepregs

Storage & Out-time of Prepreg

Comparison of Prepreg with Wet Lay-up for Use in Carbon Composites

Comparison of Prepreg with Wet Lay-up in terms of Cost Elements

Comparison of Prepreg with Other Composite Molding Processes

Applications

7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Roth Composite Machinery Introduces New Prepreg Line

Hexcel Supplies HexPly Carbon Fibre/Epoxy Prepreg to MC-21-300 New Generation Commercial Aircraft

Solvay Unveils SolvaLite 730* Thermoset Prepreg Resin System

Hexcel Develops HexPly M781 Fast-Curing Prepreg System

Rogers Launches 92ML Laminate and Prepreg Materials

Dragonplate Introduces New Birch Core, High Modulus Prepreg Carbon Fiber Sheets

HCS Rolls Out Three Graphene-enhanced Carbon Fiber Prepreg Products

Toho Tenax Introduces New Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg

SGL to Introduce Recycled Carbon Fibers-based ICV Prepreg

NTPT Launches Upgraded Marine Prepreg Product Range

NTPT Introduces Thinner Prepreg Tape for Creating Lightweight Sandwich Panels

Isola Rolls Out Chronon Prepreg and Laminate Materials

Cytec Unveils DForm Fabric Tooling Prepreg Format

Arkema Rolls Out Glass-Reinforced Polystrand Thermoplastic Tapes and Prepregs for Europe

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Chomarat and GMS Composites Ink Distribution Agreement

NTPT Bags JEC World 2016 Innovation Award for TPT Quartz Thin Ply Prepreg

Solvay Acquires Cytec

Toray and Boeing Ink Supply Agreement for TORAYCA Prepreg

Mitsubishi Rayon to Establish New Factory in Germany for SMC Intermediate Materials

Toray to Take Over Majority Shares in Delta Tech

Hexcel Launches Site for New Factory and Expands Capacity in Prepreg Facilities in France

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

