SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MLS Grid will begin offering the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR) data access beginning January 25, 2023. This partnership with the Arizona-based organization supports MLS Grid’s efforts to modernize and standardize real estate data.

MLS Grid assists the multiple listing service (MLS) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs in existence nationwide, it’s a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services, and brokerage management systems.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

“We’ll be able to provide a faster, more efficient experience to MLS subscribers accessing and using licensed data,” said PAAR Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Westrum. “Our team is always looking for ways we can best serve our members and MLS Grid will help us further achieve this goal.”

MLS Grid is run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“MLSs of any size share similar pain points with managing the licensing and compliance of data feeds. Our simplified process saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “We work with MLSs, brokers and tech companies to achieve a common goal while also helping implement the essential RESO data standards.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,450 data consumers and supports over 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing over 350,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their “localization” of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

About Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®

Established in 1944, the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR) is a non-profit trade association with over 2500 members. PAAR provides members with a multiple listing service, educational resources, member events, real estate technology, and industry news. The Association is active in the Quad Cities area assisting non-profit charities to build a better community and advocates on behalf of private property owners to ensure everyone can achieve the dream of home ownership.

