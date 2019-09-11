Prescott College is Receiving the 2019 Arizona Association for Environmental Education’s (AAEE) Outstanding School or College Committed to Environmental Education Award

Prescott College Environmental Education students conducting class outside.

Prescott College Environmental Education students engaged in hands-on, experiential learning.

Prescott, AZ, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2019

By demonstrating continued dedication to high-impact environmental education practices, Prescott College has been selected to receive the 2019 Arizona Association for Environmental Education’s (AAEE) Outstanding School or College Committed to Environmental Education Award. The association will host its annual conference on the Prescott College campus which will include the award ceremony and a keynote by Dr. Centae Richards, Assistant Dean of Education and Director of Professional Programs, on Friday, September 13 at 6:00 pm.

LoriAnne Barnett, president of AAEE congratulated Prescott College, stating “we are proud to have the school in our state working toward empowering our communities with knowledge about the natural world.”

Prescott College is currently one of the leading schools in the country for Environmental Education offering undergraduate and graduate programs with an emphasis in Environmental Education. Prescott College is home to the Center for Nature and Place, which offers pre-service students a unique approach to early childhood education, and provides a wide-variety of professional development opportunities both locally and nationally.

The AAEE award recognizes those who have made a significant impact and contribution to the environmental education field through innovative and inspiring practices. AAEE’s mission is to Educate, Inspire, and Empower one another to actively and responsibly engage in our communities ecologically, socially, and civically. Our own will be keynoting Arizona’s state-wide Environmental Education conference discussing ‘Evolving Mindsets: Expanding the Cultural Reach of Environmental Education’.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award from the AAEE. We appreciate that the association has noticed the dedication, commitment and hard work that Prescott College faculty and staff has invested in Environmental Education, social justice and sustainability. It is our hope to continue our forward momentum in creating inclusive, responsive, ecologically just education opportunities for students, teachers, directors, and their communities.” said Dr. Richards

AAEE is the Arizona state Affiliate of NAAEE. NAAEE’s international conference brings together more than a thousand formal and nonformal environmental educators from more than thirty countries. This conference is one of the largest gatherings of environmental educators in the world. This year’s conference focuses on educating for a more just and sustainable future, building on the three interwoven pillars of sustainability—social equity, shared prosperity, and environmental integrity. The conference will also highlight the role of education in inspiring action and how every individual, community, and organization can inspire hope and create positive change.

Additionally, Dr. Mariana Altrichter, faculty at Prescott College, was selected to receive the 2019 Arizona Association for Environmental Education’s Outstanding Environmental Educator Award and John Flicker, President of Prescott College, will keynote at this year’s North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) annual conference October 15-19, 2019 at the Lexington Convention Center in Lexington, KY. Furthermore, President Flicker will be honored with a lifetime achievement award for his work in Environmental Education. Learn more, visit: https://naaee.org

About Prescott College: Founded in 1966, Prescott College offers four-year undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and Ph.D. programs utilizing an experiential, self-directed model that attracts students motivated to make a difference in the world.

###

Attachments

group_southernaz

shell

CONTACT: Stephanie Krusemark Prescott College 928-350-2230 [email protected]