Presentation of AB Amber Grid in the event CEO Meets Investors

CEO of AB Amber Grid will present the activities and future plans of the Company during the event CEO meets investors on 1 June 2018.
Annex. The presentation of the Company
The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information:
Lina Rudzianskienė
Specialist, Strategic Planning & Communications Division
tel. +370 5 232 7748
fax +370 5 236 0850
e-mail: [email protected]
Attachment
- Amber_Grid_presentation_NASDAQ
