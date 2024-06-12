MIAMI, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 72nd Emerging Growth Conference on June 12 & 13, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

[email protected]

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Sponsors:

QuoteMedia – Keep Investors Informed with Dynamic Plug and Play IR Solutions

(844) 485-8200

[email protected]

www.QuoteMedia.com

ProCore Advisory – Unleashing the power of strategic investor relations for public and pre-IPO companies

(832)-847-1327

[email protected]

www.procoreadvisory.com

Day 2

June 13, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference . If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

FBR, Ltd. (OTCQB: FBRKF) (ASX: FBR)

Keynote speaker: Michael John Pivac, CEO & Managing Director

9:40 – 10:10

Huize Holding Limited (NASDQQ: HUIZ)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Ron Tam, Co CFO

10:15 – 10:45

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH)

Keynote speaker: Rebecca Koar, EVP of Investor Relations and Strategy

10:50 – 11:20

Targa Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TRGEF) (CSE: TEX)

Keynote speaker: Cameron Tymstra, President & CEO



11:25 – 11:55

Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUG) (OTCQB: SUGCF)

Keynote speaker: Don Hill, Chairman

12:00 – 12:30

Patriot AG Corp.

Keynote speaker: Eric Till, CEO / CFO, & Kyle Severson, COO

12:35 – 1:05

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)

Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

1:10 – 1:40

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development



1:45 – 2:15

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)

Keynote speaker: Eric Adams, CEO

2:20 – 2:30

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

2:35 – 2:45

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Gerald W. Shields, Vice Chairman and CEO Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:50 – 3:00

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: DBMM)

Keynote speaker: Reggie James, COO, Sr. VP & Exec. Director

3:05 – 3:15

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)

Keynote speakers: Jessie Jin, Investor Relations Manager & Jeremy Ji, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

3:20 – 3:30

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ: MHUA)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Steven Wang, CEO

3:35 – 3:45

GTI Energy, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTRIF) (ASX: GTR)

Keynote speaker: Bruce Lane, Executive Director, CEO

Presenting Today, June 12, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference . If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF)

Keynote speaker: Louis Chen, EVP, CSO

9:40 – 10:10

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (OTCQB: KASHF) (CSE: KASH)

Keynote speaker: John Eagleton, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Pulsar Helium, Inc.’s (OTCQB: PSRHF) (TSXV: PLSR)

Keynote speaker: Thomas Abraham-James President / CEO

10:50 – 11:20

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Quang X. Pham, Chairman & CEO

11:25 – 11:55

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)

Keynote speaker: Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO



12:00 – 12:30

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)

Keynote speaker: Allan Evans, CEO

12:35 – 1:05

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU)

Keynote speaker: Eric Schlorff, President / CEO, Director

1:10 – 1:40

Diakonos Oncology, Inc.

Keynote speakers: Jay Hartenbach, COO, & Anthony Baldor, CFO & Head of Business Development

1:45 – 2:15

Longeveron, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

Keynote speaker: Mohamed Wa’el Hashad, CEO & Director

2:20 – 3:00

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN)

Keynote speaker: Rob Etherington, President / CEO, & Morgan Grown, CFO

Postponed to July

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:20 – 3:30

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES)

Keynote speaker: Joel L. Fruendt, President, CEO, & Director

3:35 – 4:05

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

[email protected]

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: [email protected]