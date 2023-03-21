MIAMI, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 52nd Emerging Growth Conference on March 22, 2023.
The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.
March 22, 2023, Schedule: (Eastern Time)
9:15
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.
9:35
Introduction
9:40 – 10:10
Visium Technologies (OTC PINK: VISM)
Mark Lucky, CEO
10:15 – 10:45
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: SICNF) (TSXV: SIC)
Timothy Froude, President / CEO
10:50 – 11:20
ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)
Paul Elliot Mann, CEO & Chairman
11:25 – 11:55
E3 Lithium (OTCQX: EEMMF) (TSXV: ETL)
Chris Doornbos, CEO
12:00 – 12:30
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB: AVLNF) (TSX: AVL)
Zeeshan Syed, President
12:35 – 1:05
Thermal Energy International Inc., (OTCQB: TMEGF), (TSXV: TMG)
Willian Crossland, President, CEO
1:10 – 1:20
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR)
Dan Brdar, President / CEO
Tim Burns, CFO
1:40 – 2:10
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO)
Richard Schumacher, President / CEO
2:15 – 2:45
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ: ICU)
Eric Schlorff, President / CEO & Director
2:50 – 3:00
QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM)
Douglas R. Baum, CEO & Co-Founder
C. Richard Piazza, PhD, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder
3:05 – 3:15
Renforth Resources Inc., (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO
3:20 – 3:30
SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING)
Wil Ralston, CEO
If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.
