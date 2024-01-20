President Biden said he does not believe the border is secure, adding that has been his stance for the past 10 years as he has continued to ask for money.

House republicans are continuing with their push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a move Biden said he does not understand, even though he admits the border is not secure.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden if he thought it was unconstitutional that House Republicans were trying to impeach

[Read Full story at source]