President Biden broke his silence on Thursday regarding the anti-Israel demonstrations that are roiling colleges and universities around the nation, condemning the violence that has broken out and saying that “order must prevail.”

“We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent. The American people are heard. In fact, peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues. But neither are we a lawless c

[Read Full story at source]