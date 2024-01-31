President Biden is naming senior adviser John D. Podesta to replace outgoing John F. Kerry as the top climate diplomat, according to reports.
Kerry is set to step down from the roll this spring.
White House officials confirmed Podesta’s new role to The Washington Post on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
