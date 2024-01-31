President Biden is naming senior adviser John D. Podesta to replace outgoing John F. Kerry as the top climate diplomat.

Kerry is set to step down from the role this spring.

“John Podesta has been a longtime climate ally and advocate. He knows the issue, and he’s worked with NGOs and Administrations over a long period of time,” Kerry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kerry is the first person to serve as the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, a

