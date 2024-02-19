President Biden’s great-great-grandfather received a pardon from President Lincoln, according to newly discovered documents in the National Archives.
Biden’s relative in the incident, Moses J. Robinette, got into a fight with another Union Army civilian employee while camped along the Rappahannock River near Beverly Ford, Virginia, as the Civil War raged on March 12, 1864, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.
The fight left the other man, John J. A
