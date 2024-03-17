President Biden’s newest shoes have opened up renewed debate about his health and physical condition, with some speculating they were designed to prevent the president from falling.
“Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of ‘lifestyle sneakers’ because he trips so much,” read a tweet from RNC Research Saturday, referring to Biden’s new shoes.
Observers have likened the shoes to “boat anchors” and “piers,&#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- President Biden’s mysterious new shoes provide ‘maximum stability’: report - March 17, 2024
- Kirby dodges answering point-blank if Biden believes Netanyahu impedes peace: ‘Known each other a long time’ - March 17, 2024
- Biden campaign slams Trump over ‘political violence’ for warning of ‘bloodbath’ when discussing auto industry - March 17, 2024