President of Morai Logistics Honored by Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award 2017

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:HUBG), a multi-modal transportation solutions provider, announced today that Kelli Saunders was recognized by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women, receiving a Top 100 Award for 2017. Saunders is the president of Morai Logistics, an operating agency of Mode Transportation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hub Group.

Saunders was presented with this honor on November 23rd at the annual Leadership Summit & Awards Gala, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This event celebrated the leadership and achievements of women in power in the private, public and non-profit sectors in Canada.

As a 30-year veteran of the supply chain and logistics industry, Saunders understands the complexities and nuances involved in long-term sustainability. She received this award for her industry expertise and ability to grow Morai Logistics into a leading, multi-national business.

“This year’s Leadership Summit and Awards Gala focused on how women can create change, reach their fullest potential and achieve a stronger sense of purpose and drive,” stated Saunders. Being honored as a “Woman of Power” carries a significant responsibility to lead businesses with effective strategies that will produce lucrative results and exhibit corporate social responsibility.

“We are thrilled for Kelli to be recognized by the Women’s Executive Network for her leadership, dedication and hard work. As someone who has been fortunate to have worked with her for 30 years, I can attest that Kelli is well deserving and has always been an advocate for women in the logistics arena,” said Todd Thompson, Sr. Vice President of Mode Transportation.

About Morai Logistics

Morai Logistics Inc. is a third-party logistics provider with an operating agency agreement representing Mode Transportation. This powerhouse logistics team is based in the Greater Toronto Area and provides global transportation services.

About Mode Transportation

Mode Transportation is a leading asset-light, third-party logistics company focused on delivering truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, air and ocean services. The company operates across North America through a network of highly qualified transportation professionals. Mode Transportation is headquartered in Dallas and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hub Group. For more information, visit www.modetransportation.com.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with nearly $3.6 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry-leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.