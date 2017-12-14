Breaking News
Home / Top News / President of Morai Logistics Honored by Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award 2017

President of Morai Logistics Honored by Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:HUBG), a multi-modal transportation solutions provider, announced today that Kelli Saunders was recognized by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women, receiving a Top 100 Award for 2017. Saunders is the president of Morai Logistics, an operating agency of Mode Transportation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hub Group.

Saunders was presented with this honor on November 23rd at the annual Leadership Summit & Awards Gala, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This event celebrated the leadership and achievements of women in power in the private, public and non-profit sectors in Canada.

As a 30-year veteran of the supply chain and logistics industry, Saunders understands the complexities and nuances involved in long-term sustainability. She received this award for her industry expertise and ability to grow Morai Logistics into a leading, multi-national business.

“This year’s Leadership Summit and Awards Gala focused on how women can create change, reach their fullest potential and achieve a stronger sense of purpose and drive,” stated Saunders. Being honored as a “Woman of Power” carries a significant responsibility to lead businesses with effective strategies that will produce lucrative results and exhibit corporate social responsibility.

“We are thrilled for Kelli to be recognized by the Women’s Executive Network for her leadership, dedication and hard work. As someone who has been fortunate to have worked with her for 30 years, I can attest that Kelli is well deserving and has always been an advocate for women in the logistics arena,” said Todd Thompson, Sr. Vice President of Mode Transportation. 

About Morai Logistics
Morai Logistics Inc. is a third-party logistics provider with an operating agency agreement representing Mode Transportation. This powerhouse logistics team is based in the Greater Toronto Area and provides global transportation services.

About Mode Transportation
Mode Transportation is a leading asset-light, third-party logistics company focused on delivering truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, air and ocean services. The company operates across North America through a network of highly qualified transportation professionals. Mode Transportation is headquartered in Dallas and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hub Group. For more information, visit www.modetransportation.com.

About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with nearly $3.6 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry-leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

   
RJ Mojica
Morai Logistics
2850 Argentia Rd. Suite 1
Mississauga, ON Canada L5N 8G4
[email protected]
905.821.8700		 Kathy Savino
Hub Group Inc.
2000 Clearwater Driver
Oak Brook, IL 60523
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.