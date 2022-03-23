President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Testifies at CA Senate

Dr. Michele Nealon Highlights Youth Mental Health Crisis Response

Sacramento, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The need to respond immediately to California’s youth mental health crisis was addressed today by Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (based in LA) as she testified on Senate Bill 1302 before the state Senate Education Committee in Sacramento.

Dr. Nealon, whose graduate program trains nearly one in ten new psychologists in the state, spoke to the need for a $1 billion initiative proposed by State Sen. Anthony J Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), which would provide grants for mental health support centers on high school campuses.

The bill, introduced earlier this year, comes on the heels of extensive mental health challenges, such as pandemic isolation, racial violence and the war in Ukraine, resulting in rising incidents of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth.

“Our children are in crisis—and we must start addressing their mental health needs or face the consequences of a generation of adults who will suffer physically and emotionally for years,” said Dr. Nealon. “Addressing youth mental health early is an investment in our future.”

According to Sen. Portantino, schools are a logical place for youth to get help. “Teachers and administrators are overwhelmed and students need access to mental health resources now more than ever. SB 1302 addresses this issue and is necessary for the long-term wellbeing and academic success of our students, ” he adds.

“Studies suggest that a majority of students are not currently receiving the care they need,” said Sen. Portantino. “More than three out of four principals report that the emotional and mental health needs of students were a problem, and two out of three teachers said they were unequipped to deal with their students’ mental health.”

A 2020 report by the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission found that one in three high school students reported feeling chronically sad and hopeless, with the number rising to more than half for LGBT students. One in six high school students reported having considered suicide in the past year, and one in three LGBT students.

SB 1302 would appropriate $1 billion to the Superintendent of Public Instruction for annual grants of up to $250,000 each to high schools to establish or improve student wellness centers. The bill would require grant funds to provide comprehensive medical and behavioral health services, including activities that will help students to be healthy in body, mind, and spirit in order to learn successfully.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online.

