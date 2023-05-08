Former President Follows President Pepe’s Twitter Causing a lot of hype.

MIAMI, FL, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — President Pepe, the viral meme token that pokes fun at the political establishment, has officially launched on the Ethereum network with a fair launch event held at 5 PM EST on Monday. With its tongue-in-cheek manifesto and ambitious roadmap, President Pepe aims to build an ecosystem focused on total internet freedom, targeting the meme-loving, internet-savvy audience. The token has already gained significant attention, with a former US President following the project on Twitter.

President Pepe’s utilities include plans to create a decentralized social platform that allows users to interact with each other without fear of censorship or government interference. This platform will use blockchain technology to ensure that all user data is secure and private. Additionally, President Pepe will serve as a cryptocurrency for political donations, allowing supporters to contribute to the campaign without interference from traditional financial institutions.

The project also pledges to create a secure and decentralized voting system using blockchain technology. This system will ensure that all votes are counted accurately and without interference, with potential applications in political elections and other types of voting.

Tokenomics for President Pepe ($PPepe) include a 2% tax on buys and sells, with the funds allocated to the Campaign Fund, which consists of marketing, development, and stimulus checks for the community.

The project’s ambitious roadmap begins with the token’s creation and deployment, marketing, and the formation of President Pepe’s DAO. The next phases include team expansion, partnerships, merchandise releases, and more.

President Pepe will be available for trading on Uniswap, with Ethereum required for purchase. For more information about the project and to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, visit presidentpepe.org, follow @presidentpepe24 on Twitter, and join the official Telegram channel at t.me/presidentpepe24.

“Make Web3 Great Again!” – President Pepe

President Pepe is a meme-based cryptocurrency that aims to disrupt the political establishment and make Web3 great again. With a focus on internet freedom and a decentralized ecosystem, the project targets the meme-loving, internet-savvy audience with a blend of humor and cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit presidentpepe.org.

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

