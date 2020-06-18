Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ‘President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same’ gets a new marketing push

‘President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same’ gets a new marketing push

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Arliss Coats talks about the bizarre, unpredictable behavior of President Donald Trump and his neighbors

SPOKANE, Wash., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In his 2019 book titled “President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same” (published by Xlibris), Arliss Coats shared the story of two different kinds of people who, because of unforeseeable and unpreventable circumstances, became a big part of his life.

 

This year, the author launches a press campaign for the book to show more readers how important it is to deal with difficult people without resorting to violence or unacceptable language.

 

Coats and his wife are living in an area where they believe several of their neighbors are “from hell.” Coats, in his wildest dreams, never would have imagined living as long as they have next to what he believes are disrespectful, narcissistic, very loud and racist neighbors for such a long time. In this book, he talks about the bizarre, unpredictable behavior of President Donald Trump that is very similar to his longtime neighbor. For him, their only difference is the president has money while his neighbor does not. Aside from that, he believes they are so much alike in every other aspect.

 

“Today, we see more hate crimes, mass shootings and disrespect for law enforcement than we have in the past. We see more extremes in weather-related damage to property and lives. People today are more divided than ever,” Coats observes, reminding readers that, “No matter how stressful or angry you might feel there is always a way to deal with issues. No one has to resort to disrespect or violence to resolve a problem.”

 

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/779824-president-trump-and-my-neighbor to purchase a copy and know more about the book.

 

“President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same”

By Arliss Coats

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036763

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036756

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036749

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Arliss Coats is a U.S. citizen, a veteran and an artist. He does not have a political party preference and does not belong to any church or religious organization. He does not need anyone to tell him how to think or feel. He believes in spirituality not religion.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
XlibrisUS
888-795-4274
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.