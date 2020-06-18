‘President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same’ gets a new marketing push

SPOKANE, Wash., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In his 2019 book titled “President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same” (published by Xlibris), Arliss Coats shared the story of two different kinds of people who, because of unforeseeable and unpreventable circumstances, became a big part of his life.

This year, the author launches a press campaign for the book to show more readers how important it is to deal with difficult people without resorting to violence or unacceptable language.

Coats and his wife are living in an area where they believe several of their neighbors are “from hell.” Coats, in his wildest dreams, never would have imagined living as long as they have next to what he believes are disrespectful, narcissistic, very loud and racist neighbors for such a long time. In this book, he talks about the bizarre, unpredictable behavior of President Donald Trump that is very similar to his longtime neighbor. For him, their only difference is the president has money while his neighbor does not. Aside from that, he believes they are so much alike in every other aspect.

“Today, we see more hate crimes, mass shootings and disrespect for law enforcement than we have in the past. We see more extremes in weather-related damage to property and lives. People today are more divided than ever,” Coats observes, reminding readers that, “No matter how stressful or angry you might feel there is always a way to deal with issues. No one has to resort to disrespect or violence to resolve a problem.”

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/779824-president-trump-and-my-neighbor to purchase a copy and know more about the book.

"President Trump And My Neighbor: Two Different People Who Are Very Much The Same"
By Arliss Coats

By Arliss Coats

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036763

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036756

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781796036749

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Arliss Coats is a U.S. citizen, a veteran and an artist. He does not have a political party preference and does not belong to any church or religious organization. He does not need anyone to tell him how to think or feel. He believes in spirituality not religion.

