Longshot Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein blasted the Democratic National Committee for posting, and then deleting, a job for monitoring third party candidates.
“Wow. @TheDemocrats posted – then deleted – a job for a “Third Party Project Manager” to infiltrate their competition and find ways to take us off the ballot,” Stein wrote on Twitter. Friday. “Is this how they’re ‘saving democracy’?”
Fox News Digital attempted to click o
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Presidential candidate Jill Stein slams DNC for posting, deleting ‘Third Party Project Manager’ job - May 26, 2024
- NATO boss takes apparent swipe at Biden, argues to end restrictions on US weapons for Russian targets - May 26, 2024
- Former top California Republican has stark message for Biden as migrants infiltrate upscale beach town - May 26, 2024