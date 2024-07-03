President Biden’s weak first debate may not prove to be his ultimate undoing if history is a barometer. Incumbents often struggle to find their footing but, in the end, win re-election.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,” Barack Obama wrote on social media platform X Friday. “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

Biden faced scathing criti

[Read Full story at source]