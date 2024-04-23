Washington, DC, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The James A. Garfield Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) starting on April 30 at noon EDT. Garfield was the nation’s 20th President, serving from March 1881 until his death in September 1881 after being shot by an assassin in July of that year.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse (heads) and reverse (tails) designs of the silver medal honoring the 20th U.S. President are by sculptor Charles E. Barber, who was the Mint’s sixth Chief Engraver.

The obverse depicts a portrait of James A. Garfield with the inscription “JAMES A. GARFIELD.”

The reverse shows a wreath of laurel and oak leaves wrapped in crossed ribbons. Inside the wreath are the inscriptions “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1881,” “ASSASSINATED JULY 2, 1881,” and “DIED SEPT 19, 1881.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The James A. Garfield Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $75. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/james-a-garfield-presidential-silver-medal-S820.html/ (product code S820).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you are enrolled, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-enrollment-RJ.html to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 30, 2024, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

