Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian president’s office said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian bushfires ease, promise reprieve to build defenses - January 11, 2020
- Iran’s Guards accept responsibility for downing Ukrainian plane - January 11, 2020
- Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official - January 11, 2020