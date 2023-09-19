MEDIA ADVISORY

Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is announcing new funding and initiatives to combat the opioid and overdose crisis facing America’s youth at a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 9am-10am ET, at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC. As fentanyl, xylazine and other substances continue to devastate our young people, FORE is expanding its work with children, youth, and families with a focus on prevention.

Speakers will include:

Andrea Barthwell, MD, DFASAM, Chair of FORE's Board of Directors

Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE

Sivabalaji Kaliamurthy, MD, Child and Adolescent Addiction Psychiatrist at Children's National Hospital and Howard University

Jeanette Betancourt, EdD, Senior Vice President for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street

Debra Waldron, MD, MPH, FAAP, Senior Vice President, Healthy Resilient Children, Youth, and Families at the American Academy of Pediatrics

Parents

FORE recognizes the need for holistic prevention strategies and is supporting several projects that are engaging and empowering vulnerable families and communities to prevent opioid use disorder and overdose. This press conference, during National Recovery Month, will announce innovative solutions and discuss how policy makers, health care providers, parents, caregivers, educators, the court system, and all involved in the future of our children can work together to improve adult-child relationships and family resilience.

Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

FORE was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change.

