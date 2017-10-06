Breaking News
Home / Top News / Press release: Glaston closes deal for FC Series™ tempering furnace and ProL™ lamination line to the United States

Press release: Glaston closes deal for FC Series™ tempering furnace and ProL™ lamination line to the United States

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-10-06 09:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
GLASTON CORPORATION                   PRESS RELEASE             6 OCTOBER 2017 AT 10.20

Glaston closes deal for FC Series™ tempering furnace and ProL™ lamination line to the United States

Glaston Corporation has closed a deal with U.S based Manko Windows Systems for a FC Series™ tempering furnace and ProL™ lamination line. The order was received in several parts, most of the value in the second quarter and the remaining in the third quarter. The lines will be delivered to the customer by the end of this year.

Founded in 1989, Manko Windows Systems has three manufacturing locations, and provides high end aluminium windows, curtain wall, and insulated glass, among others.

In 2002, Manko purchased it first two Glaston tempering lines. Manko and Glaston continued their long partnership in 2015, with the delivery of two FC Series™ tempering lines, and then a third line in 2016.

This new FC Series™ furnace will mark the fourth FC machine to be delivered. All four lines have the iLook Distortion™ online measuring system, and this latest line will come with the new iLook Anisotropy™ online scanning system that visualizes and quantifies the level of anisotropy or iridescence in heat-treated glass thus giving the processor a tool to continuously monitor quality and improve production methods. 

Along with this new FC Series™, Manko has also placed an order for the state of the art ProL™ flat glass lamination line. The ProL™ laminating furnace’s convection system provides accurate and optimized heat transfer. This gives consistently superb glass quality and an up to 100% capacity increase over traditional infrared heating.

“From the very beginning, Manko has been able to continually grow their business by providing their customers with a tremendous product. They have consistently invested in industry leading technology. They continue to do this, not only with their fourth FC Series™ furnace, but also with the new ProL lamination line” says Scott Steffy, VP Sales and Service, Glaston America.

“We are driven to provide our customers with high quality, on-time products, through our P&D, and cutting edge equipment.  Our long standing partnership with Glaston, built with top end machinery, and exceptional service, enables us to do just this. The glass quality is also exceptional, and the energy savings are even higher than expected”, says Gary Jones, President, Manko Windows Systems.

For further information, please contact: 
Glaston Corporation
Scott Steffy, VP Sales and Service, North America, phone +18567803013

 

 

GLASTON CORPORATION
Agneta Selroos
Communications  Director
Glaston Corporation
Tel: +358 10 500 6105 

Glaston Corporation
Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of the architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilise emerging technologies that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston’s shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.